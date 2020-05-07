Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars and filmmakers and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between. Dan Mecca and Conor O’Donnell, along with special guests, present a new podcast bi-weekly.
In celebration of our 50th episode, check out the library of all episodes in alphabetical order below, including the films discussed.
- Bounce
- Changing Lanes
- Forces of Nature
- Hollywoodland
The Avengers Edition (Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johannsson, and Jeremy Renner) – Part 1 & Part 2
- The Brothers Bloom
- In the Heart of the Sea
- Kill the Messenger
- The Nanny Diaries
- The Perfect Score
- The Singing Detective
- Strange Days
- Sunshine State
- Supernova
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- Dick Tracy
- The Fortune
- McCabe and Mrs. Miller
- Rules Don’t Apply
- Bandits
- The Missing
- Pushing Tin
- Robin Hood
- Beat The Devil
- Dark Passage
- Deadline – U.S.A.
- Dead Reckoning
- Evelyn
- Married Life
- The Matador
- Seraphim Falls
- Chasing Mavericks
- Coriolanus
- Playing For Keeps
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Ghosts of Mars
- Memoirs of an Invisible Man
- Vampires
- The Ward
- Dark Crimes
- Fun With Dick And Jane
- The Majestic
- The Number 23
- 3,000 Miles to Graceland
- Dragonfly
- A Perfect World
- The Postman
- Thirteen Days
- The War
- Knight and Day
- Lions for Lambs
- Valkyrie
- The Brothers Grimm
- Gerry
- The Great Wall
- Hereafter
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino (The Irishman edition)
- A Bronx Tale
- Chinese Coffee
- The Good Shepherd
- Looking For Richard
- Wilde Salome/Salome
- The Beach
- Body of Lies
- J. Edgar
- The Man in the Iron Mask
- Entire filmography
- Appointment With Death
- Garbo Talks
- Hollywood Vice Squad
- She’s Back
- The Time Guardian
- Under The Rainbow
- The Age of Adaline
- Frantic
- Morning Glory
- The Mosquito Coast
- Six Days Seven Nights
- Entire filmography
- Fracture
- Lars and the Real Girl
- Murder by Numbers
- The Slaughter Rule
- Song to Song
- The United States of Leland
- An Awfully Big Adventure
- The Englishman Who Went up a Hill but Came down a Mountain
- Extreme Measures
- Mickey Blue Eyes
- Brothers
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Proof
- Stronger
Tom Hanks and Tim Allen (Toy Story 4 edition)
- Big Trouble
- The Man with One Red Shoe
- Redbelt
- Becoming Jane
- Havoc
- Passengers
- Entire filmography
- Keeper of the Flame
- Mary Of Scotland
- Sylvia Scarlett
- Undercurrent
- Christmas With The Kranks
- Deck The Halls
- The Ice Harvest
- Noelle
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Surviving Christmas
- Deception
- Kate & Leopold
- Someone Like You…
- Swordfish
- The Aftermath
- Domino
- The Duchess
- Never Let Me Go
In Conversation: Brian Koppelman
- Knockaround Guys
- Solitary Man
- Blue Steel
- Perfect
- Cradle 2 The Grave
- The Forbidden Kingdom
- Kiss of The Dragon
- War
- Angel Eyes
- The Boy Next Door
- Parker
- U-Turn
- Failure to Launch
- Fool’s Gold
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Sahara
- Surfer, Dude
- Two for the Money
- We Are Marshall
- The Evening Star
- How Do You Know
- Man Trouble
- The Pledge
- The Two Jakes
- Meet Joe Black
- Spy Game
- The Gift
- Hardball
- The Replacements
- Sweet November
- The Watcher
- Against the Ropes
- Hanging Up
- Proof of Life
- The Informers
- The Last Word
- Lost Souls
- Mr. Deeds
- S1m0ne
- A Scanner Darkly
- Sex and Death 101
- The Ten
- Bedtime Stories
- Bulletproof
- Men, Women & Children
- Reign Over Me
- The 6th Day
- Collateral Damage
- End of Days
- Baby Boy
- Higher Learning
- Poetic Justice
- Rosewood
- After Earth
- Focus
- Collateral Beauty
- Seven Pounds
- Bullet to the Head
- Cop Land
- Get Carter
- Lock Up
- Paradise Alley
- Entire filmography
- Entire filmography
- Dark Places
- Head in the Clouds
- Trapped
- The Yards
- Heart Condition
- Mississippi Masala
- Mo’ Better Blues
- Ricochet