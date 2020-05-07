Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars and filmmakers and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between. Dan Mecca and Conor O’Donnell, along with special guests, present a new podcast bi-weekly.

In celebration of our 50th episode, check out the library of all episodes in alphabetical order below, including the films discussed.

50th Episode

Ben Affleck

  • Bounce
  • Changing Lanes
  • Forces of Nature
  • Hollywoodland

The Avengers Edition (Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johannsson, and Jeremy Renner) – Part 1 & Part 2

  • The Brothers Bloom
  • In the Heart of the Sea
  • Kill the Messenger
  • The Nanny Diaries
  • The Perfect Score
  • The Singing Detective

Angela Bassett

  • Strange Days
  • Sunshine State
  • Supernova
  • Vampire in Brooklyn

Warren Beatty

  • Dick Tracy
  • The Fortune
  • McCabe and Mrs. Miller
  • Rules Don’t Apply

Cate Blanchett

  • Bandits
  • The Missing
  • Pushing Tin
  • Robin Hood

Humphrey Bogart

  • Beat The Devil
  • Dark Passage
  • Deadline – U.S.A.
  • Dead Reckoning

Pierce Brosnan

  • Evelyn
  • Married Life
  • The Matador
  • Seraphim Falls

Gerard Butler

  • Chasing Mavericks
  • Coriolanus
  • Playing For Keeps
  • Machine Gun Preacher

John Carpenter

  • Ghosts of Mars
  • Memoirs of an Invisible Man
  • Vampires
  • The Ward

Jim Carrey

  • Dark Crimes
  • Fun With Dick And Jane
  • The Majestic
  • The Number 23

Kevin Costner

  • 3,000 Miles to Graceland
  • Dragonfly
  • A Perfect World
  • The Postman
  • Thirteen Days
  • The War

Tom Cruise

  • Knight and Day
  • Lions for Lambs
  • Valkyrie

Matt Damon

  • The Brothers Grimm
  • Gerry
  • The Great Wall
  • Hereafter

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino (The Irishman edition)

  • A Bronx Tale
  • Chinese Coffee
  • The Good Shepherd
  • Looking For Richard
  • Wilde Salome/Salome

Leonardo DiCaprio

  • The Beach
  • Body of Lies
  • J. Edgar
  • The Man in the Iron Mask

Colin Farrell

  • Entire filmography

Carrie Fisher

  • Appointment With Death
  • Garbo Talks
  • Hollywood Vice Squad
  • She’s Back
  • The Time Guardian
  • Under The Rainbow

Harrison Ford

  • The Age of Adaline
  • Frantic
  • Morning Glory
  • The Mosquito Coast
  • Six Days Seven Nights

Richard Gere

  • Entire filmography

Ryan Gosling

  • Fracture
  • Lars and the Real Girl
  • Murder by Numbers
  • The Slaughter Rule
  • Song to Song
  • The United States of Leland

Hugh Grant

  • An Awfully Big Adventure
  • The Englishman Who Went up a Hill but Came down a Mountain
  • Extreme Measures
  • Mickey Blue Eyes

Jake Gyllenhaal

  • Brothers
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  • Proof
  • Stronger

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen (Toy Story 4 edition)

  • Big Trouble
  • The Man with One Red Shoe
  • Redbelt

Anne Hathaway

  • Becoming Jane
  • Havoc
  • Passengers

Josh Hartnett

  • Entire filmography

Katharine Hepburn

  • Keeper of the Flame
  • Mary Of Scotland
  • Sylvia Scarlett
  • Undercurrent

Holiday Episode

  • Christmas With The Kranks
  • Deck The Halls
  • The Ice Harvest
  • Noelle
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
  • Surviving Christmas

Hugh Jackman

  • Deception
  • Kate & Leopold
  • Someone Like You…
  • Swordfish

Keira Knightley

  • The Aftermath
  • Domino
  • The Duchess
  • Never Let Me Go

In Conversation: Brian Koppelman

  • Knockaround Guys
  • Solitary Man

Jamie Lee Curtis

  • Blue Steel
  • Perfect

Jet Li

  • Cradle 2 The Grave
  • The Forbidden Kingdom
  • Kiss of The Dragon
  • War

Jennifer Lopez

  • Angel Eyes
  • The Boy Next Door
  • Parker
  • U-Turn

Matthew McConaughey

  • Failure to Launch
  • Fool’s Gold
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
  • Sahara
  • Surfer, Dude
  • Two for the Money
  • We Are Marshall

Jack Nicholson

  • The Evening Star
  • How Do You Know
  • Man Trouble
  • The Pledge
  • The Two Jakes

Brad Pitt

  • Meet Joe Black
  • Spy Game

Keanu Reeves

  • The Gift
  • Hardball
  • The Replacements
  • Sweet November
  • The Watcher

Meg Ryan

  • Against the Ropes
  • Hanging Up
  • Proof of Life

Winona Ryder

  • The Informers
  • The Last Word
  • Lost Souls
  • Mr. Deeds
  • S1m0ne
  • A Scanner Darkly
  • Sex and Death 101
  • The Ten

Adam Sandler

  • Bedtime Stories
  • Bulletproof
  • Men, Women & Children
  • Reign Over Me

Arnold Schwarzenegger

  • The 6th Day
  • Collateral Damage
  • End of Days

John Singleton

  • Baby Boy
  • Higher Learning
  • Poetic Justice
  • Rosewood

Will Smith

  • After Earth
  • Focus
  • Collateral Beauty
  • Seven Pounds

Sylvester Stallone

  • Bullet to the Head
  • Cop Land
  • Get Carter
  • Lock Up
  • Paradise Alley

Jason Statham

  • Entire filmography

Julia Stiles

  • Entire filmography

Charlize Theron

  • Dark Places
  • Head in the Clouds
  • Trapped
  • The Yards

Denzel Washington

  • Heart Condition
  • Mississippi Masala
  • Mo’ Better Blues
  • Ricochet

