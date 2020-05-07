Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars and filmmakers and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between. Dan Mecca and Conor O’Donnell, along with special guests, present a new podcast bi-weekly.

In celebration of our 50th episode, check out the library of all episodes in alphabetical order below, including the films discussed.

50th Episode

Ben Affleck

Bounce

Changing Lanes

Forces of Nature

Hollywoodland

The Avengers Edition (Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johannsson, and Jeremy Renner) – Part 1 & Part 2

The Brothers Bloom

In the Heart of the Sea

Kill the Messenger

The Nanny Diaries

The Perfect Score

The Singing Detective

Angela Bassett

Strange Days

Sunshine State

Supernova

Vampire in Brooklyn

Warren Beatty

Dick Tracy

The Fortune

McCabe and Mrs. Miller

Rules Don’t Apply

Cate Blanchett

Bandits

The Missing

Pushing Tin

Robin Hood

Humphrey Bogart

Beat The Devil

Dark Passage

Deadline – U.S.A.

Dead Reckoning

Pierce Brosnan

Evelyn

Married Life

The Matador

Seraphim Falls

Gerard Butler

Chasing Mavericks

Coriolanus

Playing For Keeps

Machine Gun Preacher

John Carpenter

Ghosts of Mars

Memoirs of an Invisible Man

Vampires

The Ward

Jim Carrey

Dark Crimes

Fun With Dick And Jane

The Majestic

The Number 23

Kevin Costner

3,000 Miles to Graceland

Dragonfly

A Perfect World

The Postman

Thirteen Days

The War

Tom Cruise

Knight and Day

Lions for Lambs

Valkyrie

Matt Damon

The Brothers Grimm

Gerry

The Great Wall

Hereafter

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino (The Irishman edition)

A Bronx Tale

Chinese Coffee

The Good Shepherd

Looking For Richard

Wilde Salome/Salome

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Beach

Body of Lies

J. Edgar

The Man in the Iron Mask

Colin Farrell

Entire filmography

Carrie Fisher

Appointment With Death

Garbo Talks

Hollywood Vice Squad

She’s Back

The Time Guardian

Under The Rainbow

Harrison Ford

The Age of Adaline

Frantic

Morning Glory

The Mosquito Coast

Six Days Seven Nights

Richard Gere

Entire filmography

Ryan Gosling

Fracture

Lars and the Real Girl

Murder by Numbers

The Slaughter Rule

Song to Song

The United States of Leland

Hugh Grant

An Awfully Big Adventure

The Englishman Who Went up a Hill but Came down a Mountain

Extreme Measures

Mickey Blue Eyes

Jake Gyllenhaal

Brothers

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Proof

Stronger

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen (Toy Story 4 edition)

Big Trouble

The Man with One Red Shoe

Redbelt

Anne Hathaway

Becoming Jane

Havoc

Passengers

Josh Hartnett

Entire filmography

Katharine Hepburn

Keeper of the Flame

Mary Of Scotland

Sylvia Scarlett

Undercurrent

Holiday Episode

Christmas With The Kranks

Deck The Halls

The Ice Harvest

Noelle

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Surviving Christmas

Hugh Jackman

Deception

Kate & Leopold

Someone Like You…

Swordfish

Keira Knightley

The Aftermath

Domino

The Duchess

Never Let Me Go

In Conversation: Brian Koppelman

Knockaround Guys

Solitary Man

Jamie Lee Curtis

Blue Steel

Perfect

Jet Li

Cradle 2 The Grave

The Forbidden Kingdom

Kiss of The Dragon

War

Jennifer Lopez

Angel Eyes

The Boy Next Door

Parker

U-Turn

Matthew McConaughey

Failure to Launch

Fool’s Gold

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Sahara

Surfer, Dude

Two for the Money

We Are Marshall

Jack Nicholson

The Evening Star

How Do You Know

Man Trouble

The Pledge

The Two Jakes

Brad Pitt

Meet Joe Black

Spy Game

Keanu Reeves

The Gift

Hardball

The Replacements

Sweet November

The Watcher

Meg Ryan

Against the Ropes

Hanging Up

Proof of Life

Winona Ryder

The Informers

The Last Word

Lost Souls

Mr. Deeds

S1m0ne

A Scanner Darkly

Sex and Death 101

The Ten

Adam Sandler

Bedtime Stories

Bulletproof

Men, Women & Children

Reign Over Me

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The 6th Day

Collateral Damage

End of Days

John Singleton

Baby Boy

Higher Learning

Poetic Justice

Rosewood

Will Smith

After Earth

Focus

Collateral Beauty

Seven Pounds

Sylvester Stallone

Bullet to the Head

Cop Land

Get Carter

Lock Up

Paradise Alley

Jason Statham

Entire filmography

Julia Stiles

Entire filmography

Charlize Theron

Dark Places

Head in the Clouds

Trapped

The Yards

Denzel Washington