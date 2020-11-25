Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars and filmmakers and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today, Conor and I return to The City on a Hill to discuss the career of Mark Wahlberg. The B-Sides include: Contraband, Broken City, The Gambler, and All the Money in the World.

Among the many Wahlberg-related topics that come up, one of the biggest is his continued, consistent success as a movie star. Contrary to what I wrote the Broken City review seven years back, Mark Wahlberg is anything but a “second-tier movie star.” If anything, he’s a more successful version of Bruce Willis when analyzing the box-office receipts.

Additional issues include the two kinds of Mark Wahlberg (tough guy with a heart of gold or high-pitched intellectual), and what the latter kind can get you. Sometimes it’s The Happening, other times it’s We Own The Night. Or I Heart Huckabees. And, of course, there’s also this amazing clip from Four Brothers. And, finally, we talk about the complicated making (and re-making) of All the Money in the World.

