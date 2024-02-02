Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

Today we chat about one of our best artists: Jodie Foster! Our B-Sides are Bugsy Malone, Catchfire (Backtrack), Nim’s Island, and The Beaver. Our esteemed guest (returning!) today is Katie Clark Gray of Uncompromised Creative. Keep an eye out for the upcoming Once Again (for the very first time) this year.

Topics here include: Jodie in the original Freaky Friday, John Turturro walking away with Catchfire, the turbulent making of Catchfire, Dennis Hopper’s recollection of the turbulent making of Catchfire in this Charlie Rose episode, Jodie on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Jodie’s incredibly successful 1990s run. Other subjects touched on are the Black List fame of The Beaver screenplay and the controversy around getting it made, the hoopla of The Accused, and Disney movie comparisons to Nim’s Island.

For more from The B-Side, you can check out highlights of actors/directors and the films discussed in one place here.

