Just a day after New York Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival made major announcements, Venice Film Festival is here with their full lineup ahead of the festival taking place August 28 through September 7.

Highlights include Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door, Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cloud, Alex Ross Perry’s Pavements, Harmony Korine’s Baby Invasion, Pablo Larraín’s Maria, Takeshi Kitano’s Broken Rage, Errol Morris’ Separated, Lav Diaz’s Phantosmia, Thomas Vinterberg’s Families Like Ours, Dea Kulumbegashvili’s April, and more.

Check out the lineup below with a hat tip to Cineuropa.

Competition

The Room Next Door – Pedro Almodóvar

Campo di battaglia – Gianni Amelio

Leurs enfants après eux – Ludovic & Zoran Boukherma

The Brutalist – Brady Corbet

Jouer avec le feu – Delphine & Muriel Coulin

Vermiglio – Maura Delpero

Iddu (Sicilian Letters) – Fabio Grassadonia & Antonio Piazza

Queer – Luca Guadagnino

Love – Dag Johan Haugerud

April – Dea Kulumbegashvili

The Order – Justin Kurzel

Maria – Pablo Larraín

Trois amies – Emmanuel Mouret

Kill the Jockey – Luis Ortega

Joker: Folie à Deux – Todd Phillips

Babygirl – Halina Reijn

I’m Still Here – Walter Salles

Diva Futura – Giulia Louise Steigerwalt

Harvest – Athina Rachel Tsangari

Youth (Homecoming) – Wang Bing

Stranger Eyes – Yeo Siew Hua

Out of Competition – Fiction

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Tim Burton (opening film)

Se posso permettermi Capitolo II – Marco Bellocchio (short film)

Il tempo che ci vuole – Francesca Comencini

Phantosmia – Lav Diaz

Maldoror – Fabrice du Welz

Broken Rage – Takeshi Kitano

Baby Invasion – Harmony Korine

Cloud – Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Finalement – Claude Lelouch

Allégorie citadine – Alice Rohrwacher & JR (short film)

Wolfs – Jon Watts

L’orto americano – Pupi Avati (closing film)

Out of Competition – Non-Fiction

Apocalypse in the Tropics – Petra Costa

Bestiari, erbari, lapidari – Massimo D’Anolfi & Martina Parenti

Why War – Amos Gitai

2073 – Asif Kapadia

One to One: John & Yoko – Kevin Macdonald & Sam Rice-Edwards

Separated – Errol Morris

Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989 – Göran Hugo Olsson

Russians at War – Anastasia Trofimova

TWST/Things We Said Today – Andrei Ujica

Riefenstahl – Andres Veiel

Songs of Slow Burning Earth – Olha Zhurba

Out of Competition – Series

Disclaimer – Alfonso Cuarón

Los años nuevos – Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Families Like Ours – Thomas Vinterberg

M – Il figlio del secolo – Joe Wright

Out of Competition – Special Screenings

Leopardi. Il poeta dell’infinito – Sergio Rubini

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World – Peter Weir

Beauty Is Not a Sin – Nicolas Winding Refn (short film)

Orizzonti

Nonostante – Valerio Mastandrea (opening film)

Quiet Life – Alexandros Avranas

Mon inséparable – Anne-Sophie Bailly

Aïcha – Mehdi Barsaoui

Happy Holidays – Scandar Copti

Familia – Francesco Costabile

One of Those Days When Hemme Dies – Murat Firatoglu

Familiar Touch – Sarah Friedland

Marco – Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi

Carissa – Jason Jacobs, Devon Delmar

Wishing on a Star – Péter Kerekes

Mistress Dispeller – Elizabeth Lo

The New Year that Never Came – Bogdan Muresanu

Pooja, Sir – Deepak Rauniyar

Of Dogs and Men – Dani Rosenberg

Pavements – Alex Ross Perry

Happyend – Neo Sora

L’attachement – Carine Tardieu

Diciannove – Giovanni Tortorici

Orizzonti Extra

September 5 – Tim Fehlbaum (opening film)

Vittoria – Alessandro Cassigoli & Casey Kauffman

Le Mohican – Frédéric Farrucci

Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo – Khaled Mansour

La storia del Frank e della Nina – Paola Randi

The Witness – Nader Saeivar

After Party – Vojtech Strakaty

Edge of Night – Türker Süer

King Ivory – John Swab

Biennale College Cinema

The Fisherman – Zoey Martinson

January 2 – Zsófia Szilágyi

Honeymoon – Zhanna Ozirna

Il mio compleanno – Christian Filippi

Venice Classics

Miyazki, L’esprit de Nature – Leo Favier

I Will Revenge This World with Love S. Paradjanov – Zar Jian

Le Cinema de Jean-Pierre Leaud – Cyril Leuthy

From Darkness to Light – Michael Lurie, Eric Friedler

Carlo Mazzacurati – Una Certa Idea di Cinema – Enzo Monteleone, Mario Canale

Chain Reactions – Alexander Philippe

Maroun Returns to Beirut – Feyrouz Serhal

Volonte – L’uomo Dai Mille Volti – Francesco Zippel

Constelacion Portabella – Claudio Zulian