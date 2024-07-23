Just a day after New York Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival made major announcements, Venice Film Festival is here with their full lineup ahead of the festival taking place August 28 through September 7.
Highlights include Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door, Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cloud, Alex Ross Perry’s Pavements, Harmony Korine’s Baby Invasion, Pablo Larraín’s Maria, Takeshi Kitano’s Broken Rage, Errol Morris’ Separated, Lav Diaz’s Phantosmia, Thomas Vinterberg’s Families Like Ours, Dea Kulumbegashvili’s April, and more.
Check out the lineup below with a hat tip to Cineuropa.
Competition
The Room Next Door – Pedro Almodóvar
Campo di battaglia – Gianni Amelio
Leurs enfants après eux – Ludovic & Zoran Boukherma
The Brutalist – Brady Corbet
Jouer avec le feu – Delphine & Muriel Coulin
Vermiglio – Maura Delpero
Iddu (Sicilian Letters) – Fabio Grassadonia & Antonio Piazza
Queer – Luca Guadagnino
Love – Dag Johan Haugerud
April – Dea Kulumbegashvili
The Order – Justin Kurzel
Maria – Pablo Larraín
Trois amies – Emmanuel Mouret
Kill the Jockey – Luis Ortega
Joker: Folie à Deux – Todd Phillips
Babygirl – Halina Reijn
I’m Still Here – Walter Salles
Diva Futura – Giulia Louise Steigerwalt
Harvest – Athina Rachel Tsangari
Youth (Homecoming) – Wang Bing
Stranger Eyes – Yeo Siew Hua
Out of Competition – Fiction
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Tim Burton (opening film)
Se posso permettermi Capitolo II – Marco Bellocchio (short film)
Il tempo che ci vuole – Francesca Comencini
Phantosmia – Lav Diaz
Maldoror – Fabrice du Welz
Broken Rage – Takeshi Kitano
Baby Invasion – Harmony Korine
Cloud – Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Finalement – Claude Lelouch
Allégorie citadine – Alice Rohrwacher & JR (short film)
Wolfs – Jon Watts
L’orto americano – Pupi Avati (closing film)
Out of Competition – Non-Fiction
Apocalypse in the Tropics – Petra Costa
Bestiari, erbari, lapidari – Massimo D’Anolfi & Martina Parenti
Why War – Amos Gitai
2073 – Asif Kapadia
One to One: John & Yoko – Kevin Macdonald & Sam Rice-Edwards
Separated – Errol Morris
Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989 – Göran Hugo Olsson
Russians at War – Anastasia Trofimova
TWST/Things We Said Today – Andrei Ujica
Riefenstahl – Andres Veiel
Songs of Slow Burning Earth – Olha Zhurba
Out of Competition – Series
Disclaimer – Alfonso Cuarón
Los años nuevos – Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Families Like Ours – Thomas Vinterberg
M – Il figlio del secolo – Joe Wright
Out of Competition – Special Screenings
Leopardi. Il poeta dell’infinito – Sergio Rubini
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World – Peter Weir
Beauty Is Not a Sin – Nicolas Winding Refn (short film)
Orizzonti
Nonostante – Valerio Mastandrea (opening film)
Quiet Life – Alexandros Avranas
Mon inséparable – Anne-Sophie Bailly
Aïcha – Mehdi Barsaoui
Happy Holidays – Scandar Copti
Familia – Francesco Costabile
One of Those Days When Hemme Dies – Murat Firatoglu
Familiar Touch – Sarah Friedland
Marco – Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi
Carissa – Jason Jacobs, Devon Delmar
Wishing on a Star – Péter Kerekes
Mistress Dispeller – Elizabeth Lo
The New Year that Never Came – Bogdan Muresanu
Pooja, Sir – Deepak Rauniyar
Of Dogs and Men – Dani Rosenberg
Pavements – Alex Ross Perry
Happyend – Neo Sora
L’attachement – Carine Tardieu
Diciannove – Giovanni Tortorici
Orizzonti Extra
September 5 – Tim Fehlbaum (opening film)
Vittoria – Alessandro Cassigoli & Casey Kauffman
Le Mohican – Frédéric Farrucci
Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo – Khaled Mansour
La storia del Frank e della Nina – Paola Randi
The Witness – Nader Saeivar
After Party – Vojtech Strakaty
Edge of Night – Türker Süer
King Ivory – John Swab
Biennale College Cinema
The Fisherman – Zoey Martinson
January 2 – Zsófia Szilágyi
Honeymoon – Zhanna Ozirna
Il mio compleanno – Christian Filippi
Venice Classics
Miyazki, L’esprit de Nature – Leo Favier
I Will Revenge This World with Love S. Paradjanov – Zar Jian
Le Cinema de Jean-Pierre Leaud – Cyril Leuthy
From Darkness to Light – Michael Lurie, Eric Friedler
Carlo Mazzacurati – Una Certa Idea di Cinema – Enzo Monteleone, Mario Canale
Chain Reactions – Alexander Philippe
Maroun Returns to Beirut – Feyrouz Serhal
Volonte – L’uomo Dai Mille Volti – Francesco Zippel
Constelacion Portabella – Claudio Zulian