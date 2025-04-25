NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

Tom Gunning is celebrated in a weekend-long series featuring M on 35mm, Hal Hartley’s Flirt, and an avant-garde program; films by Buster Keaton and Renny Harlin play in See It Big: Stunts!

Nitehawk Cinema

A print of Josef von Sternberg’s The Devil is a Woman screens early on Saturday and Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

Films by Charles Burnett, Ousmane Sembène, and more screen in L.A. Rebellion.

Museum of Modern Art

Films by Howard Hawks, Leo McCarey, and Dorothy Arzner play in The Lady at 100.

Film Forum

A new 35mm print of 8½ begins playing, while Mort Rifkin favorite A Man and a Woman continues in a new restoration.

BAM

A retrospective of Sudanese cinema begins.

Roxy Cinema

The French Connection and City Dudes screen this Saturday; The Little Rascals plays for free on Sunday, while a 16mm screening of Peculiar Puppets is held.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema brings films by Dziga Vertov; Order of Death plays on Friday.

IFC Center

Withnail and I, Barry Lyndon, and Pink Narcissus screen daily; Salò, Interview with the Vampire, Psycho II, The Big Lebowski, The Elephant Man, and The Evil Dead show late.

Metrograph

Time of the Wolf, The Holy Mountain, Lone Star, and Defending Your Life play on 35mm; Lee Kang-sheng, John Sayles, and Monika Willi retros play, while a Syd Mead series and In Good Faith continue.