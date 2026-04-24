NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

As La maison des bois opens in a new restoration, three films by Maurice Pialat screen.

Museum of Modern Art

The films, commercials, and music videos of Tarsem are subject of a new series.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Fellini, Bertolucci, and Robert Siodmak show in a tribute to Tina Aumont.

Film Forum

Crooklyn and The Shop Around the Corner show on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Jack Harlow has programmed a print of Casablanca; Saturday brings Margarita Happy Hour while Liberty Kid plays on Sunday.

BAM

A Jane Fonda series begins.

IFC Center

Werner Herzog’s Cave of Forgotten Dreams begins playing in a 3D restoration; 2001, Millennium Actress, Blue Velvet, In a Glass Cage, American Psycho, Midnight Cowboy, and The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, & Her Lover play late.

Paris Theater

Films by Robert Zemeckis, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Kelly Reichardt, and John Boorman screen in Dangerous Games.

Metrograph

The Big Lebowski, Decision to Leave, and Bambi, play on 35mm; New Humans begins while Fables for a Fragile Earth, Holy Trips, After the Case, The Westlake Files, Krzysztof Kieślowski, Tahar Cheriaa, and Empress Li continue.