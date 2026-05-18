A full decade since The Neon Demon—with mega-length streaming projects Too Old to Die Young and Copenhagen Cowboy perhaps comprising a separate, wholly worthwhile career—Nicolas Winding Refn has returned to feature filmmaking. From the first look, it seems little, thankfully, has changed. Ahead of Her Private Hell‘s Cannes debut today, the first teaser (featuring Sophie Thatcher in shades of Neon Demon and Charles Melton emulating Only God Forgives) has arrived ahead of a July 24 release.

Here’s the first synopsis: “When a mysterious mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis, unleashing a deadly and elusive entity, a troubled young woman searches for her father. Her quest collides with an American GI on a harrowing odyssey to rescue his daughter from Hell.”

Watch below: