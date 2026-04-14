Whatever the last great horror movie was, I doubt it was so strange or compelling as City Wide Fever. Shot on video, seemingly whenever the talent had free time from whatever else they were doing, this is a film rejects the eye-deadening digital that defines so many genre movies that go for prestige only to end up at TUBI. It’s also funny, with a sense of humor that is pranksterish, even juvenile without dipping into an edgelord attitude to which it could’ve so easily resorted.

City Wide Fever is now on Blu-ray. But if you’re in New York, then you have a special occasion to see it on Wednesday, April 15 at the Lower Manhattan Alamo Drafthouse, where filmmaker Josh Heaps is doing a Q&A. Josh, I feel compelled to note, started as a film publicist, and through his years there built enough connections to support City Wide Fever, which he shot during his free hours on very little money. It’s my hope that this conversation reflects the distinctions and commonalities between filmmaker and friend.

Subscribe here and listen below:

Music courtesy of Lex Walton: “Love Theme from an Unreleased Film” from the album Giving It Up.