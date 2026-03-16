Take one step into the world of festivals and you’ll understand that making a movie isn’t just “making a movie.” Even if one has the fortune to get some money for the script they’ve slaved over, get some actors in front of a camera, and survive the labyrinthine editing process, a veritable mountain of tasks faces those hoping to actually get the thing up and running. I might not know anybody who’s better-learned in these spaces than my friend Gabe Klinger, who has worked in festivals, programming, criticism, and filmmaking, with his third feature, Isabel, debuting at this year’s Berlinale.

Gabe sat down with me for a deep discussion of these strange ecosystems: waiting on particular sections of a festival for approval, subtitling—or, if you’re bilingual like him, just doing that yourself—why it’s extremely hazardous to trust anyone with your trailer and poster, and how to show a little comportment at your own premiere. Plus, a word on Berlinale’s comically disastrous political messaging, and how that conflicted with on-the-ground experiences.

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Music courtesy of Lex Walton: “Love Theme from an Unreleased Film” from the album Giving It Up.