Following up Happy as Lazzaro and La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher is now shooting her next feature Three Incestuous Sisters, which brings together the major ensemble of Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley, Josh O’Connor, Isabella Rossellini, Alba Rohrwacher, and Mick Jagger.

Based on The Time Traveler’s Wife author Audrey Niffenegger’s 2005 novel, the script was written by Ottessa Moshfegh and Alice Rohrwacher, following three sisters (Johnson, Ronan, Buckley) pining after a lighthouse keeper’s son, with Jagger playing the lighthouse keeper and O’Connor his son. It’s now revealed to be primarily, if not all, a silent film, with rumors swirling that the Hélène Louvart-shot film may be in black and white.

Variety also reports Rohrwacher has already lined up her subsequent feature, set to shoot in the back half of next year. She’ll helm an adaptation of Italo Calvino’s coming-of-age fable The Baron in the Trees, published in 1957. The story follows a 12-year-old baron named Cosimo Piovasco di Rondò, “who, after a dispute with his father, climbs up a tree and remains there for the rest of his life.” Backed by Our Films, it’s looking like we’ll get back-to-back Rohrwacher films in 2027 and 2028.