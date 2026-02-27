Following up the wonderful Happy as Lazzaro and La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher has assembled quite the ensemble for her next feature. Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley, and La Chimera star Josh O’Connor will lead the Italian director’s next film Three Incestuous Sisters.

Based on The Time Traveler’s Wife author Audrey Niffenegger’s 2005 novel, the script was written by Ottessa Moshfegh and Alice Rohrwacher, with production set to begin in April, Deadline reports. Financed and produced by Indian Paintbrush, Johnson and Ro Donnelly will produce for TeaTime Pictures, and Steven Rales will produce for Indian Paintbrush.

While Rohrwacher and Moshfegh’s adaptation will only be loosely based on Niffenegger’s novel, here’s the synopsis of the book: “The Three Incestuous Sisters is an evocative, illustrated book by the best-selling author of The Time Traveler’s Wife, Audrey Niffenegger. Reminiscent of the gothic style of Edward Gorey, Niffenegger’s visually stunning narrative affirms her genius as a storyteller. These rich pages present the tale of three very different sisters: one who is beautiful, one who is smart, and one who is talented. A melodrama of sibling rivalry unfurls as one sister is driven mad with jealousy due to the passionate love affair of another. Escalating to a dizzying climax, the romance of the two lovers ends in sabotage, shame, and despair. Haunting illustrations and lyrical prose depict a timeless tale of love, revenge, and ultimately, transcendence.”

As we await more details, watch an extensive lecture from the director from late 2024: