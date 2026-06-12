NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

The exquisitely programmed Universal Westerns continues with two by Robert Aldrich, King Vidor on 35mm, and Douglas Sirk in 3D.

Film at Lincoln Center

History, Italian Style continues with The Organizer and Policarpo on 35mm.

Museum of the Moving Image

A De Palma retrospective begins with Body Double; Real American Tales continues with films by Malick, Chaplin, Lizzie Borden, and more.

BAM

A series on Latin American punk movements has begun.

Anthology Film Archives

Allen Ginsberg Centennial features films by Robert Frank, Jonas Mekas, and more.

Film Forum

A print of The Third Man begins a two-week run; Peter Hutton’s No Picnic continues; Satyajit Ray’s Days and Nights in the Forest returns; The Muppet Movie plays on Sunday morning.

Roxy Cinema

David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Silent Hill play on 35mm.

IFC Center

A 4K restoration of I Shot Andy Warhol begins screening; Berberian Sound Studio, The Terminator, The Big Lebowski, Purple Rain, and The Blair Witch Project play late.

Nitehawk Prospect Park

E.T. and Fresh Kill plays early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Mr. Turner, Caravaggio, Lady and the Tramp, Fellini Satyricon, The Decameron, The Devil’s Backbone, and Atlantic City play on 35mm; The Art of Soccer and Gianfranco Rosi start while Ringo Lam on Fire, Louis Malle: Portraits of America, Maybe If You Smile, and The Lives of the Most Excellent Painters continue.