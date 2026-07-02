NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

Films by David Lynch, Spike Lee, Paul Thomas Anderson, Christopher Nolan, and more screen on 70mm as part of It’s All a Big Conspiracy.

Museum of Modern Art

Movies by King Vidor, Michael Cimino, Elia Kazan, and Francis Ford Coppola (plus a series with screen in Immigrant Nation: People in Transit; Universal Westerns comes to an end with films by Peter Fonda and Robert Aldrich.

BAM

Films by Frank Borzage, Charles Laughton, Charles Burnett, D.W. Griffith, and more screen in Spectres, Devils, and Bad Blood in the Old America.

Film Forum

Ross McElwee’s Sherman’s March, Guy Maddin’s Careful, Peter Hutton’s No Picnic, and Satyajit Ray’s Days and Nights in the Forest all screen in restorations; The Third Man continues on 35mm.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Stanley Kubrick and Frederick Wiseman play on 35 and 16mm in Racetrack while Experimental Westerns offers work by Robert Downey Sr and Dennis Hopper on 35mm.

Museum of the Moving Image

A De Palma retrospective continues with Blow Out on 35mm Friday and Sunday; Herbert Biberman’s Salt of the Earth screens on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

The Way We Were screens on 35mm this Sunday.

IFC Center

sex, lies, and videotape plays daily; Jaws, Nowhere, Easy Rider, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, and Paprika show late; Blood Simple and Chan Is Missing also screen.

Nitehawk Prospect Park

Edge of Tomorrow and Jaws play early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Ashes of Time Redux, A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, Good Time, Terminator 2, and Universal Soldier play on 35mm; When Carolco Was King, The World Wide West, Christopher Doyle, and The Night Has Opened My Eyes begin while The Art of Soccer continues.