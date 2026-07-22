One of the most impressive American indies I’ve seen in the last year sets Free Time and Dad & Step-Dad star Colin Burgess in a surreal comedy. Cory Santilli’s In the Mouth premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival and we’re pleased to exclusively announce that Antenna Releasing has picked up the film for a limited theatrical rollout in September, followed by a streaming debut on Cineverse’s Fandor platform on October 6th before a VOD release in late October. Ahead of this, we’re thrilled to share the trailer and poster.

As bizarre as it is endearing, the film follows a perpetual worrywart who finds himself unable to leave his house after discovering a giant version of himself protruding from his front lawn. “This film was written out of pure frustration amidst a period of housebound agoraphobia that lasted for a few years,” says Santilli. “We shot it in 11 days with a crew of five people. I’m really grateful to this film for helping me to take those first steps back outside again and we all feel so grateful to Antenna for taking a chance on our movie.”

“At Antenna, we root for the underdogs,” says Chief Acquisitions Officer Billy Ray Brewton. “In the Mouth is such a personal story, told with such vibrant creativity––it spoke to us immediately and feels like something that should be seen far and wide.”

Antenna, which also acquired the Slamdance premieres Stolen Kingdom and Coroner to the Stars, was founded by Ryan Verrill of The Disc-Connected and Someone’s Favorite Productions network; filmmaker Francis Galluppi (Last Stop in Yuma County; the upcoming Evil Dead Wrath); and filmmaker, film programmer, and podcaster Billy Ray Brewton. Antenna’s mission is to challenge and redefine the current paradigm of independent film distribution through close relationships with filmmakers, fairness, transparency, and a motivating desire to put the art and artists front and center.

See the exclusive trailer and poster below: