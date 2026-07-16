Mohammed Ali Naqvi’s nail-biting thriller documentary Hanging by a Wire, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, has now been acquired by AB2 Media Group and its theatrical releasing division Abramorama. Ahead of an August 28th theatrical release, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “In August 2023, a routine school commute in northern Pakistan turns terrifying when two cables snap, leaving eight passengers—including six schoolboys—dangling 900 feet above a ravine as rescuers race desperately to save them.”

“Hanging by a Wire is exactly the kind of urgent, true-life storytelling we love to bring to audiences,” said Karol Martesko-Fenster, CEO of AB2 Media Group and Abramorama. “Audiences at Sundance were riveted, and we can’t wait to bring this nail-biting, deeply human story to theaters across North America this summer.”

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner to bring this story to the big screen,” said Amanda Spain, executive producer and EverWonder Studio. “Abramorama has a proven track record of giving documentaries like this one the theatrical platform they deserve, and we’re thrilled audiences will get to experience this incredible true story the way it was meant to be seen.”

“This film is a tribute to the ordinary people who became extraordinary when it mattered most,” said director Mohammed Ali Naqvi. “To have Abramorama bring Hanging by a Wire to theaters means this story will reach audiences as we intended — together, in the dark, holding their breath as a real-life disaster thriller unfolds through the voices and footage of the people who lived it.”

John Fink said in his review, “A brisk docu-thriller that could do more with the richness of the players it chronicles, Mohammed Ali Naqvi’s Hanging by a Wire is not without thrills and human drama. Yet it seems focused more on a death-defying rescue than on what could be done to prevent this from happening again.”

See the trailer below.