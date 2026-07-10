NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

Tsai Ming-liang’s The Hole begins playing on a new 35mm print—read our interview with the director.

BAM

Films by David Fincher, Hou Hsiao-hsien, Tom Tykwer, and more screen in Electronica.

Japan Society

Rex: A Dinosaur’s Story and Gakuryu Ishii’s Shuffle and The Master of Shiatsu play in new restorations on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Roxy Cinema

Nicholas Ray’s In a Lonely Place and They Live By Night screen on 35mm this Saturday, with the latter repeating on Sunday; Cannibal Holocaust shows on Saturday and Exposed plays Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

Films by James Gray, John Ford, Jean Renoir, and more screen in Immigrant Nation.

Film Forum

Ross McElwee’s Sherman’s March continues, as does The Third Man on 35mm; a Laurel and Hardy series begins.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Robert Breer play on 35 and 16mm this Saturday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A De Palma retrospective continues with Raising Cain, Scarface, and a print of Dressed to Kill; The Muppets, Twists in the Cord, and a print of Natural Born Killers play on Saturday; Khanevade: Portraits of Iranian Americans shows on Sunday.

IFC Center

Lino Brocka’s Macho Dancer plays daily in a new restoration; Unforgiven, Nowhere, Easy Rider, Gummo, and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 show late.

Nitehawk Prospect Park

A print of The Fountain plays early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Ashes of Time Redux, For a Few Dollars More, Angel Heart, and Good Time play on 35mm; Eric Rohmer, Jocelyne Saab, and Gary Oldman retrospectives start while When Carolco Was King, The World Wide West, Christopher Doyle, and The Night Has Opened My Eyes continue.