NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

History, Italian Style begins with Visconti’s Senso and The Leopard, films by the Tavianis, and Florestano Vancini’s Liberty on 35mm.

Museum of Modern Art

The exquisitely programmed Universal Westerns begins with multiple films by John Ford, Anthony Mann, Jacques Tourneur, and more.

BAM

Black Cops, Spies and Overseers begins with 35mm prints of Seven, Django Unchained, Ricochet, and Cleopatra Jones.

Museum of the Moving Image

Real American Tales includes Nothing But a Man on 35mm and Days of Heaven.

Anthology Film Archives

Allen Ginsberg Centennial features films by Robert Frank, Nam June Paik, Jonas Mekas, and more.

Film Forum

A centennial of Marilyn Monroe brings films by Howard Hawks, Billy Wilder, Otto Preminger, George Cukor, and more.

Roxy Cinema

Tony Scott’s Deja Vu and Domino play on 35mm through the weekend; a print of Star 80 shows on Friday night.

IFC Center

4K restorations of Mulholland Dr., Terminator 2, A New Leaf, and Mysterious Skin screen daily, as does Cave of Forgotten Dreams in 3D; True Lies, The Terminator, The Warriors, Purple Rain, and The Blair Witch Project play late.

Nitehawk Prospect Park

A print of Strangers on a Train plays early on Sunday.

Metrograph

School on Fire and Lust for Life play on 35mm; Ringo Lam on Fire and Louis Malle: Portraits of America start while Maybe If You Smile, Hotel Europa, The Dog Dies, Thrust It, and The Lives of the Most Excellent Painters continue.