For as great a place as Japanese cinema holds in cinephilia, its modern iteration is hardly paid justice in stateside distribution or exhibition. I’ve been pleased watching the screeners for 2026’s iteration of Japan Cuts (which we’ll be covering in a separate feature next week) while wondering how many of these films will even land a stateside home, be it nationwide releases or mere one-off events. If the diagnosis isn’t outstanding, that makes Japan Society a key destination from July 8 through 18, when more than 30 titles will screen. Ahead of this, we’re pleased to debut a trailer that highlights numerous U.S. and North American premieres, as well as its Classics section of 4K restorations.

Here’s their official summary: “Returning to the Japan Society July 8–18, JAPAN CUTS is the largest festival of contemporary Japanese cinema in North America and has become one of New York’s signature summer film events. This year’s edition will bring more than 30 films to the city, including premieres, documentaries, restored classics, animation and experimental works, many of which won’t be seen elsewhere in the U.S. The festival will also welcome some of Japan’s most celebrated filmmakers and actors to New York. Acclaimed actress Suzu Hirose will receive the 2026 CUT ABOVE Award and appear for the New York premiere of A Pale View of Hills, director Kei Ishikawa’s adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s debut novel. Internationally renowned director Hirokazu Kore-eda will attend the North American premiere of his latest feature, Sheep in the Box, which will close the festival. As interest in Japanese cinema continues to grow, JAPAN CUTS offers New Yorkers a rare opportunity to experience new films, hear directly from filmmakers and actors, and discover emerging voices alongside internationally acclaimed directors, all in one place.”

Watch the preview below and get tickets at Japan Society: