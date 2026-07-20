Ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival running its 51st edition from September 10—20, they’ve now unveiled a first wave of features with its Gala and Special Presentations programs.

This year’s sections feature films from nearly 30 countries, with work by Pedro Almodóvar, Danny Boyle, Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Lee Chang-dong, Jesse Eisenberg, Gael García Bernal, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Mike Leigh, John Madden, Rachel Morrison, Cristian Mungiu, Chris Rock, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Florian Zeller, Andrey Zvyagintsev, and more.

Explore the lineup below.

2026 Gala Presentations (in alphabetical order):

*previously announced

A Talent for Murder | Anton Corbijn | United Kingdom, Italy

World Premiere

All About Corinne | Marc Fitoussi | France

North American Premiere

Always Lalisa | Sue Kim | USA

World Premiere

Atonement | Reed Van Dyk | USA

North American Premiere

Babies | Lauren Miller Rogen | USA

World Premiere

*Being Heumann | Siân Heder | USA

World Premiere

Opening Night Film

Bunker | Florian Zeller | France, Spain

North American Premiere

Diary of a Mad Old Man | Wayne Wang | USA

World Premiere

Evil Genius | Courteney Cox | USA

World Premiere

Girl Group | Rebel Wilson | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Man in Motion: The Rick Hansen Story | Adrian Buitenhuis | Canada

World Premiere

Misty Green | Chris Rock | USA

World Premiere

Onwards and Sideways | John Madden | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Pretenders | Joss Crowley | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*Prima Facie | Susanna White | Australia, United Kingdom

World Premiere

Run Terry Run | Sean Menard | Canada

Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor | Nguyen Phan Quang Binh | Vietnam

International Premiere

Tenzing | Jennifer Peedom | USA, Australia

Canadian Premiere

*The Assassin(s) | Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd | Tim Blake Nelson | USA

World Premiere

The Only Living Pickpocket in New York | Noah Segan | USA

Canadian Premiere

Up Against It | Trudie Styler | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend | Yan Lanouette Turgeon | Canada

World Premiere

Closing Night Film

2026 Special Presentations (in alphabetical order):

*previously announced

A Long Winter | Andrew Haigh | Canada, United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

All of a Sudden | Ryûsuke Hamaguchi | France, Japan, Germany, Belgium

North American Premiere

All That She Wants | Scarlett Bermingham, Andrew Rhymer | USA, Canada

World Premiere

*Alpha Gang | David Zellner, Nathan Zellner | USA

International Premiere

Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo | Takashi Miike | USA, United Kingdom, Japan

World Premiere

Bitter Christmas | Pedro Almodóvar | Spain

North American Premiere

Clarissa | Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri | Nigeria, USA

North American Premiere

Club Kid | Jordan Firstman | USA

Canadian Premiere

Coward | Lukas Dhont | Belgium

North American Premiere

Elsinore | Simon Stone | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Everest: The Other Side | Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi | USA

Canadian Premiere

Everybody Wants To F*** Me | Jonathan Schey | United Kingdom, France, USA

World Premiere

Faith | Paul Andrew Williams | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Fjord | Cristian Mungiu | Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark

Canadian Premiere

Gentle Monster | Marie Kreutzer | Austria

Canadian Premiere

*Glaxo | Benjamín Naishtat | Argentina, Brazil

World Premiere

Growth of the Soil | Hans Petter Moland | Norway

World Premiere

Happily Ever After | Feng-I Fiona Roan | Taiwan

World Premiere

Hombre al agua | Gael García Bernal | Mexico

North American Premiere

I Play Rocky | Peter Farrelly | USA

World Premiere

In Alaska | Jaap van Heusden, Vinnie Karetak | Netherlands, Canada

World Premiere

Ink | Danny Boyle | United Kingdom, France, USA

Canadian Premiere

Josephine | Beth de Araújo | USA

Canadian Premiere

La Bola Negra | Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi | Spain, France

Canadian Premiere

Le Faux Soir | Michaël R. Roskam | Belgium, France

World Premiere

Look Back | Hirokazu Kore-eda | Japan

North American Premiere

*Love of Your Life | Rachel Morrison | USA

World Premiere

Minotaur | Andrey Zvyagintsev | France, Germany, Latvia

Canadian Premiere

Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People? | Shinya Tsukamoto | Japan

North American Premiere

Paradise Lost | Yeon Sang-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Phoolan | Richie Mehta | India

World Premiere

Possible Love | Lee Chang-dong | South Korea

North American Premiere

Tender Loving Care | Mike Leigh | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

The Age of Goodbyes | Edmund Yeo | Taiwan, Malaysia

World Premiere

The Beloved | Rodrigo Sorogoyen | Spain

North American Premiere

The Debut | Jesse Eisenberg | USA

International Premiere

*The Housewife | Ben Shirinian | USA

World Premiere

The Julia Set | Niki Byrne | USA

World Premiere

The Man I Love | Ira Sachs | USA

North American Premiere

The Stunt Driver | Michael Dowse | Canada

World Premiere

The Unknown | Arthur Harari | France

North American Premiere

Whatcha Want | Mina Shum | Canada

World Premiere

*Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother | Bassam Tariq | USA

World Premiere

The 51st edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, presented by Rogers, runs September 10–20, 2026. The inaugural edition of TIFF: The Market takes place the first week of Festival, September 10–16, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.