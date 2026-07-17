Janus Films has acquired the 4K restoration of René Laloux’s final feature, Gandahar—a notable-enough effort in micro, and more significant for the distributor now possessing rights to all three of the visionary Frenchman’s features. Unfair though it is to set expectations, one can hope for a Criterion set comprising Fantastic Planet, The Time Masters, and this lesser-seen curtain call, known (if at all) stateside for a bowdlerized, Harvey Weinstein-directed English-language dub translated by Isaac Asimov. The less said about that, the better when Janus will begin rolling out the original, uncut French edition on August 28 at New York’s IFC Center, and with which comes a new trailer and poster.

Here’s the official synopsis: “An entire civilization must confront its destiny in alternative-animation pioneer René Laloux’s final feature, a cult classic of mind-bending science fiction. In a distant world, a merciless army of automata attacks Gandahar, turning its peace-loving people to stone. Hoping to discover the source of these Men of Metal, a council of matriarchs enlists the brave yet inexperienced warrior Sylvain (Pierre-Marie Escourro), who, while journeying through his planet’s outer regions, teams up with the Deformed, a race cast out from Gandahar after failed science experiments rendered them mutants. Soon, Sylvain learns that a gargantuan brain called Metamorphis (Georges Wilson) is responsible for his utopian society’s strife and—together with the beautiful Airelle (Catherine Chevallier)—travels through time to defeat him, in the process risking their lives and Gandahar’s very existence. Featuring stunningly surreal creatures and wondrously bizarre environments designed by renowned comic-book artist Caza, Gandahar is a visceral, visionary head-trip in which animation opens a gateway to the furthest reaches of the imagination.”

Find preview and poster below: