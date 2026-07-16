NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Nicholas Ray’s The Lusty Men and On Dangerous Ground screen on 35mm Saturday and Sunday; Basil Dearden’s Victim shows on Friday and a print of Gone with the Pope plays Saturday.

Anthology Film Archives

Stephen Chow’s Shaolin Soccer and Takashi Miike’s Ichi the Killer play in a retrospective of the first New York Asian Film Festival.

Museum of the Moving Image

A De Palma retrospective continues with Phantom of the Paradise, Sisters, and a print of Snake Eyes; Dodsworth on 35mm, The Net: The Unabomber, LSD, and the Internet, and a 10th-anniversary screening of Arrival; Practical Magic features prints of Jason and the Argonauts and Clash of the Titans.

Film at Lincoln Center

Tsai Ming-liang’s The Hole continues playing on a new 35mm print—read our interview with the director—while Infinite Football screens for free on Friday night at Lincoln Center’s Hearst Plaza.

Museum of Modern Art

Films by Jim Jarmusch, Jan Troell, Joan Micklin Silver, and more screen in Immigrant Nation.

Film Forum

Ross McElwee’s Sherman’s March continues; Zoot Suit plays on 35mm this Friday; a Laurel and Hardy series continues; It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World screens on Sunday.

IFC Center

Lino Brocka’s Macho Dancer plays daily in a new restoration; Miami Vice, Nowhere, Easy Rider, Gummo, and a print of Elephant show late.

Nitehawk Prospect Park

Source Code and She’s the Man play early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Dirty Ho, The Seventh Bullet, Basic Instinct, Jacob’s Ladder, and Belle de Jour play on 35mm; Among Friends, Dressed by Yves Saint Laurent, Take Care of My Cat, and My Name Ain’t Suzie start while Eric Rohmer and Gary Oldman retrospectives, When Carolco Was King, The Worldwide West, Christopher Doyle, and The Night Has Opened My Eyes continue.