Returning one year after his Oscar-nominated The Lost Bus, Paul Greengrass is back this fall with the period epic The Uprising. Led by Andrew Garfield, the drama about the English Peasants’ Revolt of 1381 also includes Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman, Katherine Waterston, and Sky Yang. Ahead of a September 11 release, Focus Features has now debuted the trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Andrew Garfield stars as the legendary leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II. As war burns across England, he forms an army of the people to face the King’s might in a fight for justice and survival.”

See the trailer below.