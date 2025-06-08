Since his acclaimed 2013 drama Captain Phillips, Paul Greengrass has had a bit of a rocky career. There was an unnecessary return to the Bourne franchise, the misstep that was 22 July, and the pandemic-hobbled release of News of the World. He’s now back five years later with hopefully a strong return to form. The Lost Bus, scripted by Brad Inglesby and based on Lizzie Johnson’s Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, will arrive this fall in theaters and on Apple TV+. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “The Lost Bus is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires, as a wayward school bus driver (Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey) and a dedicated school teacher (Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award-winner America Ferrera) battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno.”

“The Lost Bus is the story of quiet heroism — of people coming together in the face of the unthinkable. I’m honored to have been entrusted with this story,” says Greengrass.

Also starring Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson, and Spencer Watson, see the teaser below.