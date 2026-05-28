NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

A centennial of Marilyn Monroe brings films by Howard Hawks, Billy Wilder, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Henry Hathaway, and more.

Roxy Cinema

Tenet plays on 35mm Friday and Sunday while a a 16mm Peter Hutton program shows Saturday; a 20th-anniversary screening of The Favor is presented on Sunday.

IFC Center

4K restorations of Mulholland Dr., Terminator 2, Mysterious Skin screen daily, with Gregg Araki presenting the latter; Bound, Aliens, The Warriors, Pusher, True Lies, and The Blair Witch Project play late.

Nitehawk Prospect Park

Bicycle Thieves and a print of The Master play early Saturday and Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

To coincide with the programming of Mr. Scorsese, Rebecca Miller’s Personal Velocity and Maggie’s Plan screen on 35mm.

Metrograph

What Time Is It There, The Road Warrior, Cujo, The Thing, and Dream of Light play on 35mm; Maybe If You Smile starts while Hotel Europa, The Dog Dies, Thrust It, and The Lives of the Most Excellent Painters continue.