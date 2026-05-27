Following Matt Johnson’s Anthony Bourdain drama Tony, A24’s subsequent release is another unconventional biopic, this time following the story of To Catch a Predator‘s Chris Hansen. In Primetime, Robert Pattinson plays the television host and investigative journalist for director Lance Oppenheim, marking his narrative feature debut after Some Kind of Heaven and Spermworld. Ahead of a fall release, the first teaser and poster have arrived.

It’ll be curious to see what Oppenheim’s approach is following David Osit’s stellar documentary Predators, which explored the creation, moral complications, and copycat imitators of the original show. It certainly marks another promising role for Pattinson, part of a major year that includes The Drama, The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, and, if it is finished in time, Here Comes the Flood.

Here’s the very brief synopsis: “In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history.”

See the trailer and poster below for the film also starring Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, and Phoebe Bridgers.