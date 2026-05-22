NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center
A series of rare Korean cinema is on display in Celluloid Fever, featuring films by Kim Ki-young and Im Kwon-taek.

Film Forum
A retrospective of Max and Richard Fleischer runs the gamut from children’s cartoons to gritty thrillers; Luchino Visconti’s Bellissima conitnues screening in a new restoration; a program of Max Fleischer’s Popeye shorts shows on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema
Sucker Punch screens on 35mm while a new 4K restoration of eXistenZ also plays; a 16mm puppet program shows Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art
An extensive retrospective of Teo Hernández continues.

IFC Center
4K restorations of A New Leaf and Terminator 2 screen daily; Nicolas Winding Refn’s Pusher has been restored; Werner Herzog’s Cave of Forgotten Dreams continues in a 3D restoration; BoundAliensThe Warriors, and Sweet Movie play late.

Nitehawk
The Last Emperor plays early Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph
What Time Is It ThereJeanne Dielman, Polyester, and Edvard Munch play on 35mm; Hotel Europa starts while The Dog Dies, Liliane de Kermadec: The Price of Freedom, Thrust It, and The Last Dreamers continue.

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