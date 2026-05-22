NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

A series of rare Korean cinema is on display in Celluloid Fever, featuring films by Kim Ki-young and Im Kwon-taek.

Film Forum

A retrospective of Max and Richard Fleischer runs the gamut from children’s cartoons to gritty thrillers; Luchino Visconti’s Bellissima conitnues screening in a new restoration; a program of Max Fleischer’s Popeye shorts shows on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Sucker Punch screens on 35mm while a new 4K restoration of eXistenZ also plays; a 16mm puppet program shows Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

An extensive retrospective of Teo Hernández continues.

IFC Center

4K restorations of A New Leaf and Terminator 2 screen daily; Nicolas Winding Refn’s Pusher has been restored; Werner Herzog’s Cave of Forgotten Dreams continues in a 3D restoration; Bound, Aliens, The Warriors, and Sweet Movie play late.

Nitehawk

The Last Emperor plays early Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

What Time Is It There, Jeanne Dielman, Polyester, and Edvard Munch play on 35mm; Hotel Europa starts while The Dog Dies, Liliane de Kermadec: The Price of Freedom, Thrust It, and The Last Dreamers continue.