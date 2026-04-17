NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Philippe Garrel, Bernardo Bertolucci, and Pierre Clémenti show in a tribute to Tina Aumont.

Film Forum

A Terry Zwigoff retrospective begins; a 4K restoration of No Picnic starts while Jerry Schatzberg’s Reunion continues; Kiki’s Delivery Service shows on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Jack Harlow has programmed prints of Birth and Pauline at the Beach while Predator plays on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

Richard Linklater presents Fast Food Nation in a 20th-anniversary 35mm screening, while Labyrinth shows for its 40th anniversary; How to Marry a Millionaire plays on Friday.

BAM

Films by Chantal Akerman and Buster Keaton screen in a Robert Wilson series.

IFC Center

Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Serpent’s Path (newly restored in 4K) and Chime continue; 2001, Blue Velvet, Noroi: The Curse, American Psycho, Midnight Cowboy, and The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, & Her Lover play late.

Paris Theater

Barton Fink shows on 35mm this Sunday; a series on films that inspired Beef features a print of Revolutionary Road.

Metrograph

Made in U.S.A., Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Bambi, The Emperor and the Assassin, and Chinatown play on 35mm; Holy Trips, After the Case, The Westlake Files, Krzysztof Kieślowski, Tahar Cheriaa, and Empress Li continue.