Criterion’s summer is more or less complete. As June and July prove fine months, August does not buck any trend: they’ve announced today a 4K upgrade of Todd Haynes’ Safe (again bringing audio commentary by Haynes, Julianne Moore, and producer Christine Vachon, plus Haynes’ little-seen 1978 short The Suicide) and, fresh off the Cannes premiere of Paper Tiger, James Gray’s debut feature Little Odessa finally brings the director into Criterion’s fold.

A pair of essential documentaries by Barbara Kopple, American Dream and Harlan County USA, will get separate releases, the former on 4K, while Bertrand Tavernier’s existential crime thriller Coup de torchon arrives in a Blu-ray edition. Criterion’s Eclipse series expands to #49 with Five Radical Documentaries by Kazuo Hara and Sachiko Kobayashi, including their landmark doc The Emperor’s Naked Army Marches On.

See artwork below by scrolling through below, and read more at Criterion.