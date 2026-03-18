Criterion’s history is longer and more complicated than anybody quite realizes, leaving some of their earliest (or even recent-ish) titles in a strange, semi-canonized state. I’m thus excited by a program, debuting April, that resurrects certain of Criterion’s left-behind releases: King Kong (featuring the first-ever audio commentary), High Noon, Bad Day at Black Rock (with a John Sturges commentary that Paul Thomas Anderson has said is better than film school) Harold and Maude, The Man Who Fell to Earth, The Elephant Man (likely in anticipation of their new 4K edition), and RoboCop, one of the ultimate did-you-know-that-was-a-Criterion Criterions.

Director-wise, April is a bit light on director retrospectives, but there’s always something to learn from Jacques Tourneur. A true master of genre and form, he’s highlighted in the forthcoming Criterion Channel series that groups arguably his best-known film (Out of the Past) with Berlin Express and Nightfall, the latter of which I can vouch for and former I anticipate finally catching up with. Meanwhile, the Cold War documentaries of Emile de Antonio are highlighted, and Mary Bronstein has curated an Adventures in Moviegoing program as her debut feature Yeast streams.

For themed series, look towards Corporate Thrillers, a sleek and cold-blooded exhibition of you-have-no-idea-how-high-this-goes intrigue featuring Wall Street, Michael Clayton, and The International, while Caden Mark Gardner and Willow Catelyn Maclay have curated Tramps, Troublemakers, and Trailblazers: Trans Filmmakers, which will be many people’s opportunity to finally catch up with the first installment of Castration Movie. As Bi Gan’s Resurrection, Flickering Ghosts of Loves Gone By, and a restoration of Stella Dallas make streaming debuts, the short films of Sophy Romvari return in anticipation of Janus releasing Blue Heron on April 17. Shoutout, too, to Tokyo Melody: A Film About Ryuichi Sakamoto, the single best film on the inexhaustible artist I’ve ever seen.

See the full list below and more on the Criterion Channel:

All Said Done, Micah Weber, 2025

Antitrust, Peter Howitt, 2001

Arbitrage, Nicholas Jarecki, 2012*

Bad Day at Black Rock, John Sturges, 1955*

Berlin Express, Jacques Tourneur, 1948

Buseok, Kyujae Park, 2024

Castration Movie Anthology i. Traps, Louise Weard, 2024

Concrete Resources (Thank you for keeping me a company of images), Emir West, 2024

The Deal, Harvey Kahn, 2005

The Devil’s Advocate, Taylor Hackford, 1997

Disclosure, Barry Levinson, 1994

Dog Movie, Henry Hanson, 2023

Drunktown’s Finest, Sydney Freeland, 2014

The Elephant Man, David Lynch, 1980

endings, Philip Hoffman and Isiah Medina, 2024

The Firm, Sydney Pollack, 1993*

Flickering Ghosts of Loves Gone By, André Bonzel, 2021

Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr., Philipp Virus, 2021

Gatchaman: The Movie, Hisayuki Toriumi, 1978*

Gender Troublemakers, Mirha-Soleil Ross and Xanthra Phillippa Mackay, 1993

Grandma’s House, Sophy Romvari, 2018

Grasshopper Republic, Daniel McCabe, 2023

Harold and Maude, Hal Ashby, 1971

Hemel, Danielle Dean, 2024

High Noon, Fred Zinnemann, 1952

In Dog Years, Sophy Romvari, 2019

The International, Tom Tykwer, 2009

In the King of Prussia, Emile de Antonio, 1983

In the Year of the Pig, Emile de Antonio, 1968

It’s Him, Sophy Romvari, 2017

Jane by Charlotte, Charlotte Gainsbourg, 2021

Kalighat Fetish, Ashish Avikunthak, 1999

King Kong, Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, 1933

Lingua Franca, Isabel Sandoval, 2019

The Man Who Fell to Earth, Nicolas Roeg, 1976

Michael Clayton, Tony Gilroy, 2007

Millhouse, Emile de Antonio, 1971

Mr. Hoover and I, Emile de Antonio, 1989

Nightfall, Jacques Tourneur, 1956

Nine Behind, Sophy Romvari, 2016

No Ordinary Man, Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt, 2020

Norman Norman, Sophy Romvari, 2018

Out of the Past, Jacques Tourneur, 1947

Painters Painting, Emile de Antonio, 1972

Point of Order!, Emile de Antonio, 1964

Primal Fear, Gregory Hoblit, 1996*

Pumpkin Movie, Sophy Romvari, 2017

Queens of Drama, Alexis Langlois, 2024

Remembrance of József Romvári, Sophy Romvari, 2020

Remote Views, Alexis McCrimmon, 2025

Return to Reason, Man Ray, 2023

RoboCop, Paul Verhoeven, 1987

Rupert Remembers, Xanthra Phillippa Mackay, 2000

Rush to Judgment, Emile de Antonio, 1967

So Pretty, Jessica Dunn Rovinelli, 2019

Still Processing, Sophy Romvari, 2020

Stranger Eyes, Yeo Siew Hua, 2024

Tokyo Melody: A Film About Ryuichi Sakamoto, Elizabeth Lennard, 1985

Tuktuit, Lindsay McIntyre, 2025

typhoon diary 风球日记, Helix Zhang, 2024

Underground, Haskell Wexler, Emile de Antonio, and Mary Lampson, 1976

Wall Street, Oliver Stone, 1987

The Water Murmurs, Story Chen, 2022

Winter Portrait, Fernando Saldivia Yáñez, 2024

Yeast, Mary Bronstein, 2008

*Available in the U.S. only