After spending much of the last decade in the world of Godzilla and Kong, Adam Wingard is getting back to his genre roots. His action horror feature Onslaught, which stars Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Alex Pereira, Michael Biehn, Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall, Eric Wareheim, and Reginald VelJohnson, will get a release on September 4.

A24 dropped the first trailer in front of their record-breaking Backrooms and, a few days later, have now debuted it online. With cinematography from Oren Soffer (The Creator), it’s fun to have Wingard back in The Guest mode for what should be an entertaining start to the fall movie season.

Here’s the synopsis: “When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.”

See the trailer and poster below.