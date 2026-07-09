Following his prolific streak from the mid-aughts through the mid-2010s, Joe Swanberg has slowed his tempo, but he’s now returning with his first feature in some time. The Sun Never Sets, starring Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson, premiered at SXSW earlier this year and will now hit theaters beginning in Chicago on August 28 and going wide the following week. Ahead of its release, IFC has debuted the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Wendy (Dakota Fanning) believes she’s perfectly happy in her relationship, until her older boyfriend, Jack (Jake Johnson), who is divorced with children, insists they take a break to make sure she’s truly okay giving up on the idea of marriage and babies. During this time, Wendy unexpectedly runs into her ex, Chuck (Cory Michael Smith), who reignites her carefree and spontaneous side, and suddenly seems to want a family. The three of them navigate a chaotic, confusing, and often funny relationship triangle, reminding us that the pursuit of love is beautiful and messy all at once. The film was shot on 35mm on location in Alaska.”

See the trailer below for the film also starring Debby Ryan, Anna Konkle, Lamorne Morris, and Karley Sciortino: