An acclaimed directorial debut at TIFF last year, Cato Kusters’ Julian was picked up by Strand Releasing and will finally get a release this summer. The drama, produced by Lukas and Michiel Dhont, comes to theaters beginning on August 7 at NYC’s IFC Center, and a new trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “After an unexpected encounter, Fleur and Julian fall madly in love. Soon after Julian proposes, an ambitious, yet challenging idea starts to dawn on Fleur. Slowly but surely she works out a plan to get married in every country where she and her wife are allowed to do so. Fueled by their love and a rising sense or urgency, they take a leap of faith. After only four marriages, their journey comes to an inevitable, painful halt.”

Jake Kring-Schreifels said in his TIFF review, “It’s a fleeting, impermanent moment. At a concert, Fleur (Nina Meurisse) locks eyes with Julian (Laurence Roothooft) just as she takes her seat, and suddenly a spark takes hold. The fascination and mutual attraction quickly becomes a courtship, then a sudden engagement toast over dinner with friends. As the pair celebrate the news, Fleur interrupts the revelry with a declaration: she and her soon-to-be wife won’t just marry in France––they’ll marry in every country that recognizes same-sex unions, all 22 of them. A chance connection, they decide, can double as a statement. Their love might be impulsive, but it doesn’t have to be quiet.”

See the trailer below: