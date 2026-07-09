After Priscilla and her recent documentary Marc by Sofia, we’ve been waiting to see what Sofia Coppola will tackle next, following news that plans were scrapped for a reunion with Kirsten Dunst. In the meantime, a new look at the making of one of her greatest films has now finally been completed.

MUBI has acquired worldwide rights for Making Marie Antoinette, directed by Eleanor Coppola (who passed away in 2024) and produced by Sofia Coppola. With news breaking a few years ago on the project, the exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Sofia Coppola’s Oscar-winning Marie Antoinette was shot by her mother Eleanor Coppola, and produced by Lorenzo Mieli, Mario Gianani, Rachel Dengiz, Youree Henley, and Sofia Coppola. The footage was edited by Aaron Matthews with input from Eleanor’s good friends Davia Nelson and Liz Bird. The film was financed by OUR FILMS (A Mediawan Company), Mediawan Rights, and Entourage Pictures.

Here’s the synopsis: “In 2005, Sofia Coppola made her third feature film, Marie Antoinette, starring Kirsten Dunst and Jason Schwartzman, at the Palace of Versailles, the first production ever to have been granted permission. Her mother, acclaimed documentarian Eleanor Coppola, accompanied her on set and shot about eighty hours of footage, focusing on her daughter’s journey of making the film. This year, to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Marie Antoinette, and to fulfil her mother’s wishes, Coppola edited the unseen footage. Making Marie Antoinette shows the craftsmanship that went into the film, legendary costume designer Milena Canonero at work and what it was like to be a young female director at that time. The result is a fascinating look at the process of making this landmark film, and an unexpectedly intimate family portrait. In the film, Eleanor Coppola is voiced by Academy Award® nominee Diane Lane, who reads passages from Eleanor’s journals in which she discusses her experiences on set and reflects on her relationship with her daughter.”

Photo by Andrew Durham

Efe Cakarel, MUBI’s Founder and CEO said, “Sofia is one of the defining filmmakers of her generation, with a voice and sensibility entirely her own. Marie Antoinette was bold, beautiful, irreverent and hugely influential, and to revisit it now through Eleanor Coppola’s eyes, as both a filmmaker and a mother, is incredibly moving. We are proud to bring this intimate and remarkable portrait to audiences around the world.”

Sofia Coppola said:, “My mother and I started going through her footage during lockdown. It was always her wish to make what she shot into a feature length documentary. She was on set as a filmmaker and also my mother, so I found it so moving to go back through the material and to see our shoot through her eyes. I’m so grateful to Lorenzo and OUR FILMS for helping me put this together, and couldn’t be happier that Efe and MUBI are going to be releasing it.”

OUR FILMS’ Lorenzo Mieli said, “Eleanor Coppola is a masterful documentarian, as evidenced by Hearts of Darkness. I feel honored to have been able to help bring this documentary to life, and the mother daughter relationship gives particular depth to the film. Like OUR FILMS, MUBI is all about filmmakers, so this feels like a very good place for a very special film.”

MUBI plans to announce a release soon, and with the timing of this announcement, we’d imagine at least a fall-festival run is in the works, timed with the film’s 20th anniversary.