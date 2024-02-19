It’s a good time to be a Sofia Coppola fan. Alongside last fall’s release of one of her finest films, Priscilla, we got an expansive book detailing her career. Now we have two new updates related to other peaks of the director’s career.

First up, a New Yorker profile has revealed that a documentary on the making of her 2006 feature Marie Antoinette is in the works. Sofia Coppola’s mother Eleanor Coppola shot behind-the-scenes footage from the production, as she did for her husband Francis Ford Coppola’s films, most notably resulting in the documentary feature Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse. For Marie Antoinette, she captured around 80 hours, and both mother and daughter are now in the editing process. Here’s hoping it arrives by the film’s 20th anniversary.

For something that will arrive a bit sooner, a deluxe double vinyl LP of the Lost in Translation soundtrack will be arriving on Record Store Day, April 20 this year, limited to 5,000 copies. Including music by Kevin Shields, Air, Death in Vegas, My Bloody Valentine, Squarepusher, and The Jesus and Mary Chain, it also features a bonus LP curated by original supervisor Brian Reitzell featuring tracks from the movie that didn’t show up on the original release, including cuts by Peaches, The Chemical Brothers, some key karaoke songs.

See the tracklist and cover art below via Record Store Day and Brooklyn Vegan.

A

1. INTRO/TOKYO

2. “CITY GIRL” – KEVIN SHIELDS

3. “SHIBUYA” – BRIAN REITZELL & ROGER J MANNING JR

4. “FANTINO” – SEBASTIEN TELLIER

5. “GOODBYE” – KEVIN SHIELDS

6. “GIRLS” – DEATH IN VEGAS

7. “TOMMIB” – SQUAREPUSHER

8. “TOO YOUNG” – PHOENIX



B

1. “KAZE WO ATSUMETE” – HAPPY END

2. “ON THE SUBWAY” – BRIAN REITZELL & ROGER J MANNING JR

3. “IKEBANA” – KEVIN SHIELDS

4. “SOMETIMES” – MY BLOODY VALENTINE

5. “ALONE IN KYOTO” – AIR

6. “ARE YOU AWAKE?” – KEVIN SHIELDS

7. “JUST LIKE HONEY” – THE JESUS & MARY CHAIN



C

1. “THE STATE WE’RE IN” – THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS

2. “FEELING I GET” – MARY BUTTERWORTH

3. “FUCK THE PAIN AWAY” – PEACHES

4. “SHE GETS AROUND (INSTRUMENTAL VERSION)” – TV EYES



D

1. “BRASS IN POCKET (KARAOKE VERSION)” – BRIAN REITZELL [3:13}

2. “(WHAT’S SO FUNNY ABOUT) PEACE, LOVE AND UNDERSTANDING (KARAOKE

VERSION)” – BRIAN REITZELL

3. “GOD SAVE THE QUEEN (KARAOKE VERSION)”

4.“KAZE WO ATUMETE (KARAOKE VERSION)”

5. “NOBODY DOES IT BETTER (KARAOKE VERSION)”

6. “MORE THAN THIS (KARAOKE VERSION)”