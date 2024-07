Taking place August 7-17, the official selection for the 77th Locarno Film Festival has been unveiled, featuring a stellar-looking slate of highly anticipated films. Highlights include Hong Sangsoo’s second feature of the year, By the Stream, starring Kim Minhee, Kwon Haehyo, and Cho Yunhee; Ramon Zürcher’s The Sparrow in the Chimney, Wang Bing’s second part of his Youth trilogy, Youth (Hard Times), as well as new films by Radu Jude, Bertrand Mandico, Courtney Stephens, Ben Rivers, Gürcan Keltek, Denis Côté, Kevin Jerome Anderson, Fabrice Du Welz (featuring Abel Ferrara!), and many more. Also of particular note is the world premiere of Tarsem Singh’s restored cut of The Fall, which features a slightly different edit as he recently noted.

Giona A. Nazzaro, Artistic Director of the Locarno Film Festival said, “We are very excited and happy with our selection for Locarno’s 77th edition, which we believe represents the best of contemporary filmmaking. We have taken special care in highlighting those works that, while broadening the possibilities of cinema, are also consciously trying to spark a more meaningful conversation with the audience. The Festival thus continues to offer itself up as a platform for intersectional dialogue. The selection presents, as expected, celebrated auteurs, while also introducing new directors who we are certain will play a major role with their films in the future. We are especially proud of our opening film, Le Déluge, the sophomore work by Gianluca Jodice, which features Mélanie Laurent and Guillaume Canet in two career defining performances, recreating the last days of Marie-Antoinette and Louis XVI. Two superb star turns that we celebrate by honoring both with our coveted Excellence Award Davide Campari.”

See the lineup below.

Piazza Grande

ELECTRIC CHILD by Simon Jaquemet

GAUCHO GAUCHO by Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

LE DÉLUGE by Gianluca Jodice

LE PROCÈS DU CHIEN by Laetitia Dosch

MEXICO 86 by César Díaz

REINAS by Klaudia Reynicke

RITA by Paz Vega

SAUVAGES by Claude Barras

SEW TORN by Freddy Macdonald

SHAMBHALA by Min Bahadur Bham

THE FALL (RESTORED CUT) by Tarsem Singh

THE PIANO by Jane Campion

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG by Mohammad Rasoulof

TIMESTALKER by Alice Lowe

UNE FEMME EST UNE FEMME by Jean-Luc Godard

Concorso Internazionale

AGORA by Ala Eddine Slim

AKIPLĖŠA (TOXIC) by Saulė Bliuvaitė

BOGANCLOCH by Ben Rivers

CENT MILLE MILLIARDS by Virgil Vernier

THE SPARROW IN THE CHIMNEY by Ramon Zürcher

FOGO DO VENTO (FIRE OF WIND) by Marta Mateus

GREEN LINE by Sylvie Ballyot

LA MORT VIENDRA by Christoph Hochhäusler

LUCE by Silvia Luzi, Luca Bellino

MOND by Kurdwin Ayub

QING CHUN (KU) (YOUTH (HARD TIMES)) by Wang Bing

SUYOOCHEON (BY THE STREAM) by Hong Sangsoo



SALVE MARIA by Mar Coll

SESES (DROWNING DRY) by Laurynas Bareiša

SULLA TERRA LEGGERI by Sara Fgaier

TRANSAMAZONIA by Pia Marais

YENI ȘAFAK SOLARKEN (NEW DAWN FADES) by Gürcan Keltek

Concorso Cineasti del Presente

CRICKETS, IT’S YOUR TURN by Olga Korotko

DER FLECK by Willy Hans

FARIO by Lucie Prost

FEKETE PONT (LESSON LEARNED) by Bálint Szimler

FOUL EVIL DEEDS by Richard Hunter

HANAMI by Denise Fernandes

HOLY ELECTRICITY by Tato Kotetishvili

INVENTION by Courtney Stephens

JOQTAU by Aruan Anartay

KADA JE ZAZVONIO TELEFON (WHEN THE PHONE RANG) by Iva Radivojević

KOUTÉ VWA (LISTEN TO THE VOICES) by Maxime Jean-Baptiste

LES ENFANTS ROUGES by Lotfi Achour

MONÓLOGO COLECTIVO by Jessica Sarah Rinland

OLIVIA & LAS NUBES by Tomás Pichardo-Espaillat

REAL by Adele Tulli

Pardi di Domani – Concorso Internazionale

400 CASSETTES by Thelyia Petraki

B(L)IND THE SACRIFICE by Nakhane

DESPRE IMPOSIBILITATEA UNUI OMAGIU (ON THE IMPOSSIBILITY OF AN HOMAGE) by Xandra Popescu

DULL SPOTS OF GREENISH COLOURS by Sasha Svirsky

FREAK by Claire Barnett

GENDER REVEAL by Mo Matton

GIMN CHUME (HYMN OF THE PLAGUE) by Ataka51

ICEBERGS by Carlos Pereira

LINNUD LÄINUD (ON WEARY WINGS GO BY) by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg

LUDWIG (POWER INFERNO) by Anton Bialas

MOTHER IS A NATURAL SINNER by Boris Hadžija, Hoda Taheri

PUNTER by Jason Adam Maselle

QUE TE VAYA BONITO, RICO by Joel Alfonso Vargas

RAZEH–DEL by Maryam Tafakory

SOLEIL GRIS by Camille Monnier

THE CAVALRY by Alina Orlov

THE FORM by Melika Pazouki

THE NATURE OF DOGS by Pom Bunsermvicha

WASHHH by Mickey Lai

WHAT MARY DIDN’T KNOW by Konstantina Kotzamani



Pardi di Domani – Concorso Nazionale

BETTER NOT KILL THE GROOVE by Jonathan Leggett

LOOKING SHE SAID I FORGET by Naomi Pacifique

LUX CARNE by Gabriel Grosclaude

MAMAN DANSE by Mégane Brügger

MÉTROPOLE by Theo Kunz

PROGRESS MINING by Gabriel Böhmer

REVIER by Felix Scherrer

SANS VOIX by Samuel Patthey

SKY ROGERS: MANAGER DE STARS by Ciel Sourdeau

TINDERBOYS by Sarah Bucher, Carlos Tapia

Pardi di Domani – Concorso Corti d’Autore

1 HIJO & 1 PADRE by Andrés Ramírez Pulido

CHOU HE ZHUANG (LIKE WHAT WOULD SORROW LOOK) by Hao Zhou

GWE–IN ESI JEONGCHE (THE MASKED MONSTER) by Syeyoung Park

JOURS AVANT LA MORT DE NICKY by Denis Côté

LA FILLE QUI EXPLOSE by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel

LES BOUCHES by Valentin Merz

MY LIFE IS WIND (A LETTER) by Anahita Ghazvinizadeh

PRACTICE, PRACTICE, PRACTICE by Kevin Jerome Everson

REVOLVING ROUNDS by Johann Lurf, Christina Jauernik

UPSHOT by Maha Haj

Fuori Concorso

BANG BANG by Vincent Grashaw

CARTAS TELEPÁTICAS (TELEPATHIC LETTERS) by Edgar Pêra

DRAGON DILATATION by Bertrand Mandico

ESPÈCE MENACÉE by Bruno Deville

FRÉWAKA by Aislinn Clarke

LA PASSION SELON BÉATRICE by Fabrice Du Welz

LA PRODIGIOSA TRASFORMAZIONE DELLA CLASSE OPERAIA IN STRANIERI by Samir

LA VITA ACCANTO by Marco Tullio Giordana

MA FAMILLE CHÉRIE by Isild Le Besco

OPT ILUSTRATE DIN LUMEA IDEALĂ (EIGHT POSTCARDS FROM UTOPIA) by Radu Jude, Christian Ferencz-Flatz

SLEEP #2 by Radu Jude

Histoire(s) du Cinéma



LE ORE DELL’AMORE by Luciano Salce – Italy – 1963

JONAS QUI AURA 25 ANS EN L’AN 2000 by Alain Tanner – Switzerland, France – 1976

ONDA NOVA by Francisco C. Martins, José Antonio Garcia – Brazil – 1983

STREET OF NO RETURN by Samuel Fuller – France, Portugal – 1989



Homage to Stan Brakhage

Produced in collaboration with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.



THE WONDER RING by Stan Brakhage – USA – 1955

CAT’S CRADLE by Stan Brakhage – USA – 1959

WINDOW WATER BABY MOVING by Stan Brakhage – USA – 1959

DOG STAR MAN: PRELUDE by Stan Brakhage – USA – 1961

MOTHLIGHT by Stan Brakhage – USA – 1963

MURDER PSALM by Stan Brakhage – USA – 1981

THE DANTE QUARTET by Stan Brakhage – USA – 1987

UNTITLED (FOR MARILYN) by Stan Brakhage – USA – 1992

Retrospective

WALL STREET by Roy William Neill – USA – 1929

BROTHERS by Walter Lang – USA – 1930

THREE WISE GIRLS by William Beaudine – USA – 1932

VANITY STREET by Nicholas Grinde – USA – 1932

WASHINGTON MERRY–GO–ROUND by James Cruze – USA – 1932

MAN’S CASTLE by Frank Borzage – USA – 1933

UMPA by Archie Gottler – USA – 1933

TWENTIETH CENTURY by Howard Hawks – USA – 1934

IF YOU COULD ONLY COOK by William A. Seiter – USA – 1935

THE WHOLE TOWN’S TALKING by John Ford – USA – 1935

CRAIG’S WIFE by Dorothy Arzner – USA – 1936

DISORDER IN THE COURT by Preston Black – USA – 1936

MR. DEEDS GOES TO TOWN by Frank Capra – USA – 1936

LET US LIVE by John Brahm – USA – 1939

PEST FROM THE WEST by Del Lord – USA – 1939

GIRLS UNDER 21 by Max Nosseck – USA – 1940

YOU NAZTY SPY! by Jules White – USA – 1940

UNDER AGE by Edward Dmytryk – USA – 1941

MY SISTER EILEEN by Alexander Hall – USA – 1942

THE TALK OF THE TOWN by George Stevens – USA – 1942

SAHARA by Zoltan Korda – USA – 1943

ADDRESS UNKNOWN by William Cameron Menzies – USA – 1944

NONE SHALL ESCAPE by André De Toth – USA – 1944

TOGETHER AGAIN by Charles Vidor – USA – 1944

MYSTERIOUS INTRUDER by William Castle – USA – 1946

THE LADY FROM SHANGHAI by Orson Welles – USA – 1947 (Piazza Grande Second Screening) ALL THE KING’S MEN by Robert Rossen – USA – 1949

THE UNDERCOVER MAN by Joseph H. Lewis – USA – 1949

THE WALKING HILLS by John Sturges – USA – 1949

THE KILLER THAT STALKED NEW YORK by Earl McEvoy – USA – 1950

PICKUP by Hugo Haas – USA – 1951

THE FIRST TIME by Frank Tashlin – USA – 1952

GUN FURY by Raoul Walsh – USA – 1953

THE BIG HEAT by Fritz Lang – USA – 1953

THE GLASS WALL by Maxwell Shane – USA – 1953

IT SHOULD HAPPEN TO YOU by George Cukor – USA – 1954

MY SISTER EILEEN by Richard Quine – USA – 1955

PICNIC by Joshua Logan – USA – 1955

THE LAST FRONTIER by Anthony Mann – USA – 1955

WOMEN’S PRISON by Lewis Seiler – USA – 1955

BITTER VICTORY by Nicholas Ray – France, USA – 1957

GUNMAN’S WALK by Phil Karlson – USA – 1958

MURDER BY CONTRACT by Irving Lerner – USA – 1958

RIDE LONESOME by Budd Boetticher – USA – 1959

Open Doors Screenings

Features

BLACK MOTHER by Khalik Allah — Jamaica, USA — 2018

EAMI by Paz Encina – Paraguay, Argentina, Mexico, Germany, USA, Netherlands, France – 2022

LA BACHATA DE BIONICO by Yoel Morales – Dominican Republic – 2024

LA PIEL DEL AGUA by Patricia Velásquez – Costa Rica, Chile – 2024

LA PLAYA DE LOS ENCHAQUIRADOS by Iván Mora Manzano – Ecuador – 2021

LOS CAPÍTULOS PERDIDOS by Lorena Alvarado – Venezuela, USA – 2024

RAÍZ by Franco García Becerra – Peru, Chile – 2024

UNCIVILIZED by Michael Lees — Dominica — 2019

Shorts

AFORISMOS DEL LAGO by Humberto González Bustillo – Venezuela – 2021

DE REINAS Y OTROS COLORES by Juan Herrera Zuluaga – Guatemala – 2021

I LOVE PAPUCHI by Rosa María Rodríguez Pupo – Cuba — 2018

KENBE ALADA by Wendy Desert – Haiti – 2020

LAS MARAVILLAS by Rob Mendoza – Ecuador – 2024

LO QUE LOS HUMANOS VEN COMO SANGRE LOS JAGUARES VEN COMO CHICHA by Luciana Decker Orozco – Bolivia – 2023 SIRENA by Olivia De Camps – Dominican Republic – 2024

TIERRA DE LECHE by Milton Guillén, Fiona Guy Hall – Nicaragua, USA – 2023

TWA FÈY (THREE LEAVES) by Eléonore Coyette, Sephora Monteau – Haiti, Belgium – 2021

Locarno Kids Screenings

I FRATELLI DINAMITE by Nino Pagot – Italy – 1949

CLAUDE BARRAS: SIX SHORT FILMS by Claude Barras, Cédric Louis, Albertine Zullo, David Toutevoix – 2005–2017 MA VIE DE COURGETTE by Claude Barras – Switzerland, France – 2016

AKIKO, DER FLIEGENDE AFFE by Veit Helmer – Germany – 2024

IGRIŠČA NE DAMO (BLOCK 5) by Klemen Dvornik – Slovenia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Serbia – 2024

KIMINOIRO (THE COLORS WITHIN) by Naoko Yamada – Japan – 2024

LA PETITE ET LE VIEUX by Patrice Sauvé – Canada – 2024

LIVING LARGE by Kristina Dufková – Czech Republic, Slovakia, France – 2024

SLOCUM ET MOI by Jean-François Laguionie – Luxembourg, France – 2024

Semaine de la Critique

A SISTERS’ TALE by Leila Amini – Switzerland, France, Iran – 2024

DEAR BEAUTIFUL BELOVED by Juri Rechinsky – Austria – 2024

FAMILIAR PLACES by Mala Reinhardt – Germany – 2024

FORMAS DE ATRAVESAR UN TERRITORIO by Gabriela Domínguez Ruvalcaba – Mexico – 2024 JENSEITS VON SCHULD by Katharina Köster, Katrin Nemec – Germany – 2024

LA DÉPOSITION by Claudia Marschal – France – 2024

WIR ERBEN by Simon Baumann – Switzerland – 2024

Panorama Suisse

BERGFAHRT – REISE ZU DEN RIESEN by Dominique Margot – Switzerland – 2024 BLACKBIRD BLACKBIRD BLACKBERRY by Elene Naveriani – Switzerland, Georgia – 2023 DIE ANHÖRUNG by Lisa Gerig – Switzerland – 2023

JAKOBS ROSS by Katalin Gödrös – Switzerland, Luxembourg – 2024

LA SCOMPARSA DI BRUNO BRÉGUET by Olmo Cerri – Switzerland – 2024

LE VENT QUI SIFFLE DANS LES GRUES by Jeanne Waltz – Portugal, Switzerland – 2024 LES PARADIS DE DIANE by Carmen Jaquier, Jan Gassmann – Switzerland – 2024 RETOUR EN ALEXANDRIE by Tamer Ruggli – Switzerland, France – 2023

RIVERBOOM by Claude Baechtold – Switzerland – 2023

THE LANDSCAPE AND THE FURY by Nicole Vögele – Switzerland – 2024