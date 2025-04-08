Coming to theaters a year after its praised debut at Cannes Film Festival in its Un Certain Regard section, Julien Colonna’s first feature The Kingdom is a gripping, coming-of-age Corsican mob thriller, drawn from the director’s own life. Ahead of a May 30 theatrical release from Metrograph Pictures, the new trailer and poster have now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “On the pale, sun soaked island of Corsica in the summer of 1995, the teenage Lesia is plucked from her sheltered life, and taken to a remote villa where her fugitive mob boss father, Pierre-Paul, is hiding out. Pierre Paul is a menacing figure, a near stranger to Lesia, and at first she feels trapped by the secrecy and danger which defines his life. But when an assassination attempt sets a chain of bloody vendettas in motion, Lesia and Paul-Pierre are forced to go on the run together. As they flee, Lesia becomes closer than ever with her father, and as they wade together through the violent underworld which he is entrenched in, his devotion to revenge begins to rub off on her. The Kingdom is a story of blood: blood split, blood sought, and the blood which binds us.”

See the trailer and poster below.