Despite waiting 19 years between the Jean-Luc Godard-produced Inside/Out and 2016’s Gavagai, then another decade until his subsequent project, Rob Tregenza is on a creative spree. After our extensive, career-spanning conversation helped fuel the creation of his fifth feature The Fishing Place—a remarkable project that boasted arguably last year’s best cinematography, no less by the writer-director himself—he’s returned just over a year later with Fast, a racing-fueled drama about an aspiring F1 driver (Madison Pankey) and her mysterious slippage between past and present. Ahead of a world-premiere one-week run for the film (produced by our own Nick Newman) that begins at MoMA on August 12, we’re pleased to exclusively debut its Tregenza-edited trailer set to Carlos Chafin’s interpretation of Bach’s “Komm, süßer Tod, komm selge Ruh (Come, sweet death, come, blessed rest).”

Says Tregenza: “Playing with this event, I again realized the mother of the plan sequence and the origin of the POV is the Phantom Ride. Both require wild adventures and a cut.”

Here’s MoMA’s synopsis: “Rob Tregenza’s sixth feature returns to the American South—shot on location in Lexington and Richmond, Virginia—after his Norwegian excursions in Gavagai (2016) and The Fishing Place (2025). For Sterling (Madison Pankey), a sort of present-day Alice, the graveyard Lotus she redeems becomes a totem, a saturated phenomenon permitting her to move freely in time on a phantom road. It is a sort of Ford but never a DeLorean. A Southern woman with a fair deal of historical baggage and deep secrets, Sterling journeys back to her rural home, the Lotus takes her through the shadow of the valley into the adjoining worlds of the living and the dead. Desiring to become an F1 driver, Sterling must go fast/hard, against/through all tunnels imagined or concrete.”

Find the preview and poster below: