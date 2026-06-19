NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

A 35mm-heavy Masahiro Shinoda retrospective has begun.

Museum of Modern Art

The expertly programmed Universal Westerns continues with two by Anthony Mann and Budd Boetticher in 3D.

Film at Lincoln Center

History, Italian Style continues with Vincere, The Conformist, and Love and Anarchy on 35mm.

Museum of the Moving Image

A De Palma retrospective continues with Carlito’s Way on 35mm; two Harun Farocki shorts screen on Saturday; Real American Tales continues with films by Michael Roemer, Spike Lee, and more.

Roxy Cinema

Cam and Sohrab Shahid Saless’ Far from Home screen on Friday; Pasolini’s Medea shows on Saturday; William Friedkin’s The Boys in the Band and Cruising play in a 4K restoration and on 35mm, respectively, this Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

Allen Ginsberg Centennial features films by Robert Frank and more.

Film Forum

A print of The Third Man continues it two-week run; Peter Hutton’s No Picnic and Satyajit Ray’s Days and Nights in the Forest screen in restorations; Oliver! plays on Sunday morning.

IFC Center

A 4K restoration of I Shot Andy Warhol continues; Terminator 2, Jaws, The Big Lebowski, Purple Rain, and River’s Edge play late.

Nitehawk Prospect Park

The Devil Queen and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off play early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Back to the Future, Full Contact, Empire of the Sun, and Caravaggio play on 35mm; Back to the Fox starts while Gianfranco Rosi, Ringo Lam on Fire, Maybe If You Smile, and The Lives of the Most Excellent Painters continue.