The Criterion Collection’s October slate has just been announced today, but in effect dominated discourse for nearly a month. This is the power and pull of a complete Stanley Kubrick box set, on the back of which Criterion could’ve rested their entire lineup. That, thankfully, is not the case, and in keeping with tradition, October will lean towards horror—most notably a 4K upgrade to The Silence of the Lambs, which adds essays by Corpses of Fools and Monsters authors Willow Catelyn Maclay and Caden Mark Gardner to its booklet. Rather sizable in its own right is Criterion’s UHD for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which features The Reborn Cut, a 158-minute edit of the film.

Somewhat on the genre bubble are Ngozi Onwurah’s Welcome II the Terrordome, which comes to Blu-ray hot off Janus Films’ theatrical rerelease, a Blu-ray of Jerzy Skolimowski’s The Shout, and—because truly nothing in this world is quite so terrifying as addiction—a new 4K of Uli Edel’s Christiane F. On its own island and in its own class is a Blu-ray upgrade of the fifth Eclipse release, The First Films of Samuel Fuller, which comprises three great works by one of the great American film artists.

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