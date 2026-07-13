After directing only a single film last year, What Does That Nature Say to You, Hong Sangsoo is back with his 34th and 35th features this year. Following The Day She Returns at Berlinale, Nowhere to Lay My Eyes will premiere at the Locarno Film Festival next month. Starring Kim Min-hee, Choi Myung-gil, Kwon Hae-hyo, Shin Seok-ho, and Park Mi-so, the first teaser has now arrived.

Clocking in at 72 minutes, the film follows Kim Min-hee as Sang-hee, a woman who travels with her younger brother to Jeju Island to visit their mother for the first time in a decade. Hong once again serves as director, writer, cinematographer, producer, editor, composer, and sound designer.

See the teaser and poster below.