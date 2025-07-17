While effectively every Hong Sangsoo film nabs nice responses from those who seek it out, By the Stream has carried a tad more weight––the sense that, after a few years of particularly handmade experiments, his longest feature (still just 111 minutes) recalled the work that first enraptured so many of us. (That he now takes an extra day in his dialogue-writing might comprise the difference.) Whatever the case, another shift is encouraging. Why should Hong, whose mystique has still never dissipated, remain ever-static? Thus we’re pleased to exclusively debut a trailer for the film, which (drumroll) Cinema Guild will release on August 8 at Film at Lincoln Center. From this it’s already evident that By the Stream‘s images are a bit grander and, dare I say, opulent.

As Rory O’Connor said in his review from Locarno, “By the Stream’s departures, and relatedly its virtues, are a bit more pronounced. Its running time almost grazes two hours––more typical in the pre-2010 era when he was shooting on film and corralling larger production resources––and the human observations avoid a glancing vignette form; true to the title, it’s a long soak in a certain kind of soulful, middle-class malaise, not far removed from John Cassavetes’ more restrained films.”

Find preview and synopsis below;