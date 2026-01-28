Nearly all of Hong Sangsoo’s films are funny—Funny Ha Ha does what it says on the tin—but it’s been a moment since the man released a proper comedy. This made word of last year’s debut What Does That Nature Say to You rather welcome; our own review went so far as to say it’s essentially his take on Meet the Parents, albeit with something a bit thornier swimming under its surface. (The film is also slightly out-of-focus, which at least puts it one step above In Water for clarity’s sake.) Ahead of Cinema Guild’s U.S. release, which begins at Film at Lincoln Center on February 27, the trailer has arrived.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Donghwa (Ha Seongguk) is a fledgling poet in his thirties. He rejects material aspirations and seeks to lead a life dedicated to truth and beauty. On a lazy afternoon, he drives his girlfriend, Junhee (Kang Soyi), back to her parents’ home outside Seoul. In the driveway, they run into her father (Kwon Haehyo), who is strangely interested in Donghwa’s dinged up old car. He takes it for a spin around the block, then invites Donghwa to stay and meet the family: him, his wife (Cho Yunhee), who also writes poetry, and Junhee’s reclusive sister (Park Miso), who practices the gayageum, a traditional string instrument. They end up wiling away the day together, visiting a temple by the river, climbing the hill near the house, watching the sunset, and, sure enough, imbibing drinks. Egged on by Junhee’s dad, Donghwa gets progressively more drunk as the day advances. Finally, he makes a fool of himself at dinner. Then everything begins to unravel for the poet: his relationship, his art, his revolutionary ideals.”

Watch the preview below: