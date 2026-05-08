As part of the impressive Cannes Classics lineup this year, a new documentary examining the vast world of the legendary, late Chris Marker will premiere. Brecht Debackere’s Nostalgia for the Future, guided by the voice of Charlotte Rampling, follows a mysterious archivist who navigates the 550 boxes of Chris Marker’s estate to reconstruct a portrait of the man who chose to disappear behind his own images. Ahead of the world premiere, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Guided by the narration of Charlotte Rampling, Nostalgia for the Future is a descent into the labyrinthine world of Chris Marker, the “best-known author of unknown films,” who spent a lifetime concealing himself behind a veil of pseudonyms and images of cats. Moving through a constellation of personal documents and film fragments, an archivist attempts to decode the man through the material traces he left behind. By repurposing and recontextualizing Marker’s own body of work, the film treats his images as “time machines,” transforming the archive into a landscape of living memory. Nostalgia for the Future is a meditation on memory, identity, and the power our past images hold over the futures we imagine.”

“Nine years ago, the idea was born to make a film about the most well-known director of unknown films: Chris Marker,” said director Brecht Debackere. “Like many, I began with the icons—La Jetée, Sans Soleil, A Grin Without a Cat. But that initial curiosity evolved into an eight-year immersion: an exploration of his books, his collaborations, and the vast, dizzying archive he left behind.”

See the exclusive trailer below.