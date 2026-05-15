One of this year’s most-anticipated premieres is a rare occurrence for the Cannes Film Festival: a sequel. Coming full circle, Lisandro Alonso’s new feature is a follow-up to his acclaimed debut La libertad. Double Freedom (aka La libertad doble) catches up with woodcutter Misael (Misael Saavedra) a quarter-century later and is said to tell a meta tale about the importance of creative independence. After the near-decade wait between his prior two features, we’re glad to have Alonso back so soon. Ahead of the world premiere at Directors’ Fortnight this Saturday, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer and poster.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “Misael works alone. Armed with his axe, he fells trees in the forest. An unexpected responsibility upends his life, and the rhythm of his days gradually dissolves into a wilderness where human reason no longer holds meaning.”

“25 years after La Libertad, Lisandro Alonso reunites with Misael in a political and powerful gesture,” Luxbox CEO Fiorella Moretti told Variety. “The result is as moving as it is unforgettable. We are proud to continue our collaboration with Lisandro, a director with such a singular vision.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster (designed by Midnight Marauder) below: