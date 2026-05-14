Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is this summer’s l’objet de cinéma, the 70mm-sized monolith around which most else will have to orient. There are ways to be creative about it. One such case would be Odysseys, a seven-film series that features the Homeric (Sullivan’s Travels, O Brother, Where Art Thou?), the urban (After Hours), the pastoral (The Searchers), the nationwide (The Straight Story, The Darjeeling Limited), and the continental (Walkabout). No less stressful than the journey of Ethan Edwards is an average wedding, evidenced by the eight movies in a program boasting Melancholia and Rachel Getting Married—plus Marie Antoinette, Chantal Akerman’s Golden Eighties, and Robert Altman’s lesser-seen A Wedding. And in time for that other summer blockbuster, Close Encounters of the Third Kind will stream.

New to Criterion, streaming or otherwise, is James Bond: the first three films (Dr. No, From Russia with Love, and Goldfinger) make an appearance, hopefully portending the eventual physical release for Die Another Day. On a different side of the human-sexuality spectrum from England’s most heterosexual creation is, in time for Pride Month, LGBTQ+ Favorites, a massive collection of features and shorts comprising Chantal Akerman, Shirley Clarke, Derek Jarman, Gus Van Sant, Stanley Kwan, Gregg Araki, and Alain Guiraudie—just to name several. Plus, a Courtney Love retrospective that includes The People vs. Larry Flynt, Basquiat, and 200 Cigarettes.

It’s a major month for premieres. Foremost are the restorations of Shinji Sōmai’s once-unfindable Typhoon Club and Patrick Tam’s Nomad, a film about which no proper judgement can be made until one experiences its final minutes for themselves. For more contemporary cinema, there’s Gary Hustwit’s doc portrait Eno—a new version will appear on the Criterion Channel each month; Hustwit also has past works getting a series in June—and Hlynur Pálmason’s The Love That Remains, for which the director’s provided a new intro. It’s perhaps a bigger month for Criterion originals: the aforementioned After Hours, The Darjeeling Limited, and Sullivan’s Travels, plus David Fincher’s The Game, Fresh Kill, a Martha Graham collection, The Harder They Come, and Repo Man.

The latter is part of an Alex Cox series that includes his underappreciated Highway Patrolman alongside Walker and (speaking of Courtney Love) Straight to Hell. Yann Gonzalez’s sexy menace is featured several times over, while Eric Rohmer’s sexy ennui is neatly collected (don’t sleep on Nadja in Paris). Finally: Makoto Shinkai’s The Garden of Words helps build out Criterion’s new anime set as Wild at Heart buffs up their David Lynch side, and John Schlesinger’s Pacific Heights also makes an appearance.

See the full list of June titles below and more at the Criterion Channel:

200 Cigarettes, Risa Bramon Garcia, 1999*

The Aggressives, Daniel Peddle, 2005

After Hours, Martin Scorsese, 1985

Beat, Gary Walkow, 2000

Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later, Daniel Peddle, 2023

By the Kiss, Yann Gonzalez, 2006

Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Steven Spielberg, 1977

The Darjeeling Limited, Wes Anderson, 2007

Dr. No, Terence Young, 1962

Eno, Gary Hustwit, 2024 (premiering June 16)

From Russia with Love, Terence Young, 1963

Full Moon in Paris, Eric Rohmer, 1984

The Game, David Fincher, 1997*

The Garden of Words, Makoto Shinkai, 2013*

Goldfinger, Guy Hamilton, 1964

A Good Marriage, Eric Rohmer, 1982

The Harder They Come, Perry Henzell, 1973

Helvetica, Gary Hustwit, 2007

Highway Patrolman, Alex Cox, 1991

I Hate You Little Girls, Yann Gonzalez, 2008

Intermission, Yann Gonzalez, 2007

Islands, Yann Gonzalez, 2017

Kedi, Ceyda Torun, 2016

Land of My Dreams, Yann Gonzalez, 2012

The Lost Okoroshi, Abba Makama, 2019

Marie Antoinette, Sofia Coppola, 2006

Melancholia, Lars von Trier, 2011*

Motel Destino, Karim Aïnouz, 2024

Muriel’s Wedding, P. J. Hogan, 1994*

Newbies, Kimiko Matsuda-Lawrence and Megan Trufant Tillman, 2025

Nomad, Patrick Tam, 1982

O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Joel Coen, 2000

Objectified, Gary Hustwit, 2009

Pacific Heights, John Schlesinger, 1990

Pauline at the Beach, Eric Rohmer, 1983

The People vs. Larry Flynt, Miloš Forman, 1996

Rachel Getting Married, Jonathan Demme, 2008*

Rams, Gary Hustwit, 2018

Repo Man, Alex Cox, 1984

The Searchers, John Ford, 1956

The Straight Story, David Lynch, 1999*

Straight to Hell, Alex Cox, 1987

Sullivan’s Travels, Preston Sturges, 194

Three Celestial Bodies, Yann Gonzalez, 2009

Touki bouki, Djibril Diop Mambéty, 1973

Trapped, Luis Mandoki, 2002

Typhoon Club, Shinji Somai, 1985

Urbanized, Gary Hustwit, 2011

Walker, Alex Cox, 1987

WassupKaylee, Pepi Ginsberg, 2025

We Will Never Be Alone Again, Yann Gonzalez, 2012

A Wedding, Robert Altman, 1978

Wedding in White, William Fruet, 1972

Wild at Heart, David Lynch, 1990*

*Available in the U.S. only