The Criterion Channel’s March lineup isn’t lacking for director retrospectives, but there’s unique pleasure to be found in their themed programming. Constituting its own cohesive vision is a seven-film Romanian New Wave series featuring work by Cristi Puiu, Corneliu Porumboiu, Cristian Mungiu, and Radu Muntean, including the streaming premiere of Puiu’s 2016 film Sieranevada. Likewise, a VHS series programmed by Videoheaven editor Clyde Folley runs a gamut from films often associated with the format (Videodrome, The Ring, Clerks) to deeper cuts (Hisayasu Sato’s Re-Wind, Nicolas Winding Refn’s Bleeder), plus a streaming premiere for Alex Ross Perry’s new doc.

Retrospective-wise, March will bring a Monika Treut highlight (seven films and one short), two shorts by Charlie Kaufman and Eva H.D. (Jackals & Fireflies and the Jessie Buckley-led How to Shoot a Ghost), four from William Klein, and the near-complete Robert Bresson filmography. The newly restored Four Nights of a Dreamer and Lancelot du Lac make a streaming debut alongside Neo Sora’s Happyend, William A. Wellman’s Nothing Sacred, four titles from the World Cinema Project (Chronicle of the Years of Fire, Kummatty, Yam daabo, and The Fall of Otrar), David Chase’s Not Fade Away, and Joseph Cates’ fantastic, recently rediscovered director’s cut of Who Killed Teddy Bear.

Criterion Editions for March are Drive My Car, Gomorrah, Tiny Furniture, The Fisher King, and 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. It’s also an anime-heavy month, with Criterion streaming the entire first season of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, as well as the film version of Hideaki Anno’s Gunbuster. And just in time for recept Epstein news, Errol Morris’ Steve Bannon-led American Dharma streams alongside Mark Cousins’ The Storms of Jeremy Thomas.

See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel:

12:08 East of Bucharest, Corneliu Porumboiu, 2006

4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, Cristian Mungiu, 2007

52 Pick-Up, John Frankenheimer, 1986

American Dharma, Erroll Morris, 2018

Aurora, Cristi Puiu, 2010

The Big Hit, Kirk Wong, 1998

Bleeder, Nicolas Winding Refn, 1999

Body Double, Brian De Palma, 1984

Chronicle of the Years of Fire, Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina, 1975

Clerks, Kevin Smith, 1994*

Cruel Intentions, Roger Kumble, 1999

The Death of Mr. Lazarescu, Cristi Puiu, 2005

The Devil, Probably, Robert Bresson, 1977

Didn’t Do It for Love, Monika Treut, 1997

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 2021

An Ecstatic Experience, Ja’Tovia Gary, 2015

Eldridge Cleaver, Black Panther, William Klein, 1970

The Fall of Otrar, Ardak Amirkulov, 1991

Female Misbehavior, Monika Treut, 1992

The Fisher King, Terry Gilliam, 1991

Four Nights of a Dreamer, Robert Bresson, 1971

Genderation, Monika Treut, 2021

Gendernauts: A Journey Through Shifting Identities, Monika Treut, 1999

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, ​​Kenji Kamiyama, 2002–2003

The Giverny Document, Ja’Tovia Gary, 2019

Gomorrah, Matteo Garrone, 2008

Gunbuster: The Movie, Hideaki Anno and Shoichi Masuo, 2006*

How to Shoot a Ghost, Charlie Kaufman 2025

Jackals & Fireflies, Charlie Kaufman 2023

Kummatty, G. Aravindan, 1979

Lancelot du lac, Robert Bresson, 1974

Lou Reed’s Berlin, Julian Schnabel, 2007

Muhammad Ali, the Greatest, William Klein, 1974*

My Father Is Coming, Monika Treut, 1991

Not Fade Away, David Chase, 2012*

Nothing Sacred, William A. Wellman, 1937

Oh Yeah!, Nick Canfield, 2025

perfectly a strangeness, Alison McAlpine, 2024

A Perfect Murder, Andrew Davis, 1998

El Planeta, Amalia Ulman, 2021

Police, Adjective, Corneliu Porumboiu, 2009

Quiet as It’s Kept, Ja’Tovia Gary, 2023

Re-Wind, Hisayasu Sato, 1988

Remote Control, Jeff Lieberman, 1988

Ring, Hideo Nakata, 1998

The Ring, Gore Verbinski, 2002*

Seduction: The Cruel Woman, Monika Treut and Elfi Mikesch, 1985

Sieranevada, Cristi Puiu, 2016

The Storms of Jeremy Thomas, Mark Cousins, 2021

Tiny Furniture, Lena Dunham, 2010

Tuesday, After Christmas, Radu Muntean, 2010

Two Lovers, James Gray, 2008*

Videodrome, David Cronenberg, 1983

Videoheaven, Alex Ross Perry, 2025*

Virgin Machine, Monika Treut, 1988

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, Jane Schoenbrun, 2021

Who Killed Teddy Bear, Joseph Cates, 1965

Yam daabo, Idrissa Ouédraogo, 1987

*Available in the U.S. only