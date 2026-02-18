The Criterion Channel’s March lineup isn’t lacking for director retrospectives, but there’s unique pleasure to be found in their themed programming. Constituting its own cohesive vision is a seven-film Romanian New Wave series featuring work by Cristi Puiu, Corneliu Porumboiu, Cristian Mungiu, and Radu Muntean, including the streaming premiere of Puiu’s 2016 film Sieranevada. Likewise, a VHS series programmed by Videoheaven editor Clyde Folley runs a gamut from films often associated with the format (Videodrome, The Ring, Clerks) to deeper cuts (Hisayasu Sato’s Re-Wind, Nicolas Winding Refn’s Bleeder), plus a streaming premiere for Alex Ross Perry’s new doc.
Retrospective-wise, March will bring a Monika Treut highlight (seven films and one short), two shorts by Charlie Kaufman and Eva H.D. (Jackals & Fireflies and the Jessie Buckley-led How to Shoot a Ghost), four from William Klein, and the near-complete Robert Bresson filmography. The newly restored Four Nights of a Dreamer and Lancelot du Lac make a streaming debut alongside Neo Sora’s Happyend, William A. Wellman’s Nothing Sacred, four titles from the World Cinema Project (Chronicle of the Years of Fire, Kummatty, Yam daabo, and The Fall of Otrar), David Chase’s Not Fade Away, and Joseph Cates’ fantastic, recently rediscovered director’s cut of Who Killed Teddy Bear.
Criterion Editions for March are Drive My Car, Gomorrah, Tiny Furniture, The Fisher King, and 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. It’s also an anime-heavy month, with Criterion streaming the entire first season of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, as well as the film version of Hideaki Anno’s Gunbuster. And just in time for recept Epstein news, Errol Morris’ Steve Bannon-led American Dharma streams alongside Mark Cousins’ The Storms of Jeremy Thomas.
See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel:
12:08 East of Bucharest, Corneliu Porumboiu, 2006
4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, Cristian Mungiu, 2007
52 Pick-Up, John Frankenheimer, 1986
American Dharma, Erroll Morris, 2018
Aurora, Cristi Puiu, 2010
The Big Hit, Kirk Wong, 1998
Bleeder, Nicolas Winding Refn, 1999
Body Double, Brian De Palma, 1984
Chronicle of the Years of Fire, Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina, 1975
Clerks, Kevin Smith, 1994*
Cruel Intentions, Roger Kumble, 1999
The Death of Mr. Lazarescu, Cristi Puiu, 2005
The Devil, Probably, Robert Bresson, 1977
Didn’t Do It for Love, Monika Treut, 1997
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 2021
An Ecstatic Experience, Ja’Tovia Gary, 2015
Eldridge Cleaver, Black Panther, William Klein, 1970
The Fall of Otrar, Ardak Amirkulov, 1991
Female Misbehavior, Monika Treut, 1992
The Fisher King, Terry Gilliam, 1991
Four Nights of a Dreamer, Robert Bresson, 1971
Genderation, Monika Treut, 2021
Gendernauts: A Journey Through Shifting Identities, Monika Treut, 1999
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Kenji Kamiyama, 2002–2003
The Giverny Document, Ja’Tovia Gary, 2019
Gomorrah, Matteo Garrone, 2008
Gunbuster: The Movie, Hideaki Anno and Shoichi Masuo, 2006*
How to Shoot a Ghost, Charlie Kaufman 2025
Jackals & Fireflies, Charlie Kaufman 2023
Kummatty, G. Aravindan, 1979
Lancelot du lac, Robert Bresson, 1974
Lou Reed’s Berlin, Julian Schnabel, 2007
Muhammad Ali, the Greatest, William Klein, 1974*
My Father Is Coming, Monika Treut, 1991
Not Fade Away, David Chase, 2012*
Nothing Sacred, William A. Wellman, 1937
Oh Yeah!, Nick Canfield, 2025
perfectly a strangeness, Alison McAlpine, 2024
A Perfect Murder, Andrew Davis, 1998
El Planeta, Amalia Ulman, 2021
Police, Adjective, Corneliu Porumboiu, 2009
Quiet as It’s Kept, Ja’Tovia Gary, 2023
Re-Wind, Hisayasu Sato, 1988
Remote Control, Jeff Lieberman, 1988
Ring, Hideo Nakata, 1998
The Ring, Gore Verbinski, 2002*
Seduction: The Cruel Woman, Monika Treut and Elfi Mikesch, 1985
Sieranevada, Cristi Puiu, 2016
The Storms of Jeremy Thomas, Mark Cousins, 2021
Tiny Furniture, Lena Dunham, 2010
Tuesday, After Christmas, Radu Muntean, 2010
Two Lovers, James Gray, 2008*
Videodrome, David Cronenberg, 1983
Videoheaven, Alex Ross Perry, 2025*
Virgin Machine, Monika Treut, 1988
We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, Jane Schoenbrun, 2021
Who Killed Teddy Bear, Joseph Cates, 1965
Yam daabo, Idrissa Ouédraogo, 1987
*Available in the U.S. only