Returning to feature filmmaking five years ago with The Power of the Dog, we’ve been waiting to see when Jane Campion will come back to the big screen. While not a new project, this summer will see the release of a new 4K restoration of her Palme d’Or winner The Piano, starring Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill, and Anna Paquin. As revealed at CinemaCon, it’ll arrive in theaters on July 24 and now Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled the new trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “Ada––mute since birth––her nine year old daughter and her piano arrive to an arranged marriage in the remote bush of nineteenth century New Zealand. Of all her belongings her husband refuses to transport the piano and it is left behind on the beach. Unable to bear its certain destruction, Ada strikes a bargain with an illiterate tattooed neighbour. She may earn her piano back if she allows him to do certain things while she plays ; one black key for every lesson. The arrangement draws all three deeper and deeper into a complex emotional, sexual bond remarkable for its naive passion and frightening disregard for limits.”

Recently shown at American Cinematheque, they note “the new 4K UHD restoration was supervised and approved by Jane Campion and her director of photography, Stuart Dryburgh. This new 4K restoration was made in the United States in Dolby Vision HDR 16-bit 4K from the original 35mm image negative scanned on Arriscan at the Fixafilm lab in Australia. Color grading was supervised and approved by Jane Campion and Stuart Dryburgh, with a 35mm print from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences used as a reference. The original 5.1 audio mix was remastered from the original 24-track digital.”

See the trailer and poster below.