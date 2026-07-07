In the years since co-directing For the Plasma and leading Ricky D’Ambrose’s Notes on an Appearance, Bingham Bryant has created a smattering of impressive shorts and made occasional onscreen turns. He’ll premiere his solo feature-directing debut, El espejismo (Mirage), at FID Marseille on Wednesday, and it’s our pleasure to unveil a lovely poster designed by Igor Ramos.

As the official synopsis goes, “Mirages have been reported along the Spanish coast. A young French woman travels to San Sebastián to observe these visual aberrations. There, she meets a mysterious Portuguese woman who tells her a story from her youth: of obsession, and a gaze that can turn the world inside out.” El espejismo (Mirage) is based on a short story by Japanese writer Edogawa Rampo, and Bryant tells FID Marseille that, in crafting the film, he prioritized extended takes à la Paul Vecchiali “where you could see that the long take was a structuring principle all the way through the film, from the writing, to the budgeting and scheduling, to the emotions of the performances.” I’m beyond eager to see this whenever it lands stateside.

Find the poster below: