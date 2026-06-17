Perhaps I’ll need to burn my cinephile card if I suggest that the Criterion Channel’s best addition next month—best addition all year?—is a TV series. But I let out an actual exhale upon reading that they’re adding all 17 episodes of Patrick McGoohan’s The Prisoner, which simultaneously boasts ’60s surrealism, spy story, structural experiment, and a Beatles needledrop par excellence. Before somebody (maybe the long-rumored Christopher Nolan) adapts and fails to contain The Prisoner into feature-film form, watch this and become obsessed with it on its own terms (and maybe consult Reddit for the best-possible viewing order).

Onto cinema, as I tend to head. July also includes an 18-film Harry Dean Stanton retrospective spanning Monte Hellman’s Jack Nicholson-scripted Ride in the Whirlwind to John Carroll Lynch’s Lucky, the in-between comprising David Lynch, Martin Scorsese, Wim Wenders, Alex Cox, John Carpenter—Jesus, what a filmography this guy had! Jonathan Demme and Terry Zwigoff are subject of four- and two-title retrospectives, respectively; Joel Potrykus, Khyentse Norbu, Onyeka Igwe, and Mexican actress Ninón Sevilla are also highlighted. For a larger scope, the BlackStar Film Festival is paid due with an extensive series of features and shorts.

New to streaming are the Marc Maron doc Are We Good?; D. A. Pennebaker, Chris Hegedus, and Pat Powell’s three-part The Energy War; Hong Kong pictures People’s Hero and Pom Pom and Hot Hot; and Isao Fujisawa’s Bye Bye Love. For something you can more easily watch with your parents, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventurea nd Curtis Hanson’s Bad Love make appearances, while Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC and A Band Called Death offer some musical reprieve.

Criterion Editions feature Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs and Something Wild, Zwigoff’s Ghost World, the Stanton-starring The Last Temptation of Christ and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, plus Nicholas Ray’s Bigger Than Life and Lisa Cholodenko’s High Art.

See the full list of films below and more at the Criterion Channel:

A Moving Image, Shola Amoo, 2016

Are We Good?, Steven Feinartz, 2025

Art School Confidential, Terry Zwigoff, 2006

Aventurera, Alberto Gout, 1950

Bad Influence, Curtis Hanson, 1990

A Band Called Death, Jeff Howlett and Mark Christopher Covino, 2012

Bigger Than Life, Nicholas Ray, 1956

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Stephen Herek, 1989

The Burial of Kojo, Blitz Bazawule, 2018

Buzzard, Joel Potrykus, 2014

Bye Bye Love, Isao Fujisawa, 1974

Carita de dielo, José Díaz Morales, 1947

The Changing Same, Cauleen Smith, 2001

Christine, John Carpenter, 1983

Cool Hand Luke, Stuart Rosenberg, 1967

Desert Fury, Lewis Allen, 1947

The Energy War, D. A. Pennebaker, Chris Hegedus, and Pat Powell, 1978

Escape from New York, John Carpenter, 1981

Evolution of a Criminal, Darius Clark Monroe, 2014

Farewell, My Lovely, Dick Richards, 1975

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Terry Gilliam, 1998*

Fire Through Dry Grass, Andrés “Jay” Molina and Alexis Neophytides, 2023

Ghost World, Terry Zwigoff, 2001

The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing, Richard Fleischer, 1955

Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction, Sophie Huber, 2012

Hema Hema: Sing Me a Song While I Wait, Khyentse Norbu, 2016

High Art, Lisa Cholodenko, 1998

Home from the Hill, Vincente Minnelli, 1960

A Kiss Before Dying, Gerd Oswald, 1956

Landfall, Cecilia Aldarondo, 2020

The Last Temptation of Christ, Martin Scorsese, 1988*

Leave Her to Heaven, John M. Stahl, 1945

The Long, Hot Summer, Martin Ritt, 1958

Lucky, John Carroll Lynch, 2017*

Married to the Mob, Jonathan Demme, 1988

The Miracle on George Green, Onyeka Igwe, 2022

the names have changed, including my own and truths have been altered, Onyeka Igwe, 2019

Niagara, Henry Hathaway, 1953

Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC, Danny Garcia, 2022

No Down Payment, Martin Ritt, 1957

Penkelemes, Onyeka Igwe, 2025

The People Could Fly, Imani Dennison, 2024

People’s Hero, Derek Yee Tung-sing, 1987

Pig at the Crossing, Khyentse Norbu, 2024

Pom Pom and Hot Hot, Joe Cheung Tung-cho, 1992

Portrait in Black, Michael Gordon, 1960*

The Prisoner, 1967–1968*

Restless City, Andrew Dosunmu, 2011

S the Wolf, Sameh Alaa, 2025

The Second Game, Corneliu Porumboiu, 2014

The Silence of the Lambs, Jonathan Demme, 1991

a so-called archive, Onyeka Igwe, 2020

Some Came Running, Vincente Minnelli, 1958

Something Wild, Jonathan Demme, 1986

Specialised Technique, Onyeka Igwe, 2018

Straight Time, Ulu Grosbard, 1978

Take Me in Your Arms, Julio Bracho, 1954

Test Pattern, Shatara Michelle Ford, 2019

Travellers and Magicians, Khyentse Norbu, 2003*

Violent Saturday, Richard Fleischer, 1955

Vulcanizadora, Joel Potrykus, 2024

We Need New Names, Onyeka Igwe, 2015

Where the Lilies Bloom, William A. Graham, 1974

Written on the Wind, Douglas Sirk, 1956*

*Available in the U.S. only