One year on from their Wes Anderson set, in what one would only hope sets a tradition, the Criterion Collection will debut something a tad slimmer but no less essential: a Leos Carax compilation featuring Boys Meets Girl, Mauvais Sang, and The Lovers on the Bridge, with It’s Not Me (the best of them all?) featured as a Blu-ray bonus. Long films of indeterminate stateside homes, they are finally enshrined as deserved. I will only be a little greedy suggesting Holy Motors and Annette should follow post-haste.

Claude Lanzmann’s Shoah—among its own landmarks as a film, one of Criterion’s most significant projects and recently out-of-print—is reissued on Blu-ray, while 12 Angry Men gets a 4K upgrade. For contemporary cinema, two 2025 Cannes premieres (Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent and Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague) are issued on 4K, while Sergei Loznitsa’s Two Prosecutors is the latest entry in Janus Contemporaries. Rounding out the month rarely nicely is Satyajit Ray’s recently restored Days and Nights in the Forest, which arrives on 4K.

See artwork below and more at Criterion: